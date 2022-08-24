Taylor Swift sued for ‘stealing concept of 2019 Lover booklet’

Taylor Swift is being sued for more than a million dollars over a booklet she released to complement her 2019 album Lover, by a woman who claims the star copied her own version.

Teresa La Dart, an author, has filed a lawsuit against the 32-year-old Grammy winner for copyright infringement, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday.

The outlet reported that La Dart, who in 2010 published a book of “poems, anecdotes and photos” also titled Lover, feels that nine years later, Swift copied “the atmosphere and design” for her own work.

In the documents, La Dart suggests that Taylor and her team read her Lover book and decided to replicate the concept and put Swift’s name on it.

The author says that both works not only have the same title, but that they are each a “memory of years gone by, captured in a combination of written and illustrated components.”

In addition, La Dart thinks the color scheme and style of the images used are too similar to be a coincidence.

La Dart wants more than a million dollars in damages. Swift’s legal team has not yet responded to the claim.

However, they’ve been busy settling a separate copyright claim over Taylor’s hit Shake It Off.

Earlier this month, Swift’s attorney filed a formal response to a plagiarism lawsuit from two songwriters — Sean Hall and Nathan Butler — who allege Shake It Off used lines from their 2001 tune Playas Gon’ Play, which was performed by girl group 3LW.

The lawsuit was initially filed in 2017 and was subsequently dismissed because a judge found the texts in question too general, but the case was reopened on appeal.

In an affidavit seen by BillboardTaylor has said she never stole any lyrics from the 2001 song, adding that she had never heard of the group that released it.

She said: “Until I heard about the plaintiffs’ claim in 2017, I had never heard the song Playas Gon’ Play and had never heard of that song or the group 3LW.

Taylor added: “None of the CDs I listened to as a kid, or since, were from 3LW.

“I’ve never heard the song ‘Playas Gon’ Play’ on the radio, on television, or in any movie. The first time I ever heard the song was after this claim was made.”

The rules “players are going to play” and “haters are going to hate” appear in similar versions of each song.

The girl group 3LW was active in the late 90s and early 00s and consisted of Naturi Noughton and The Cheetah Girls stars Adrienne Bailon and Kiely Williams.

Playas Gon’ Play received significant airplay, reaching 86 on the Hot 100 chart.

But the track’s success was nothing compared to Taylor’s monster hit Shake It Off, which topped the Hot 100 and several other charts upon its release in 2014.

In her statement, Taylor also discussed her inspiration for the lyrics to Shake It Off, which came out of “public scrutiny” of her life.

She said: “I remember hearing phrases about players playing and hating haters being spoken together by other kids while attending school in Wyomissing Hills and high school in Hendersonville.

These phrases were akin to other common sayings like ‘don’t hate the playa, hate the game,’ ‘take a chill pill’ and ‘say it, don’t spray it.’ ‘

Representatives for the Folklore singer have not yet issued a statement, but a lawyer for Hall and Butler said the court “did the right thing.”

“Our clients are finally getting closer to the justice they so richly deserve,” said their lawyer Marina Bogorad. “The opinion … is especially pleasing to them because it reinforces the idea that their creativity and unique expression cannot be obscured without some retaliation.”

Although Taylor is now due to appear in court, the judge has not set a hearing date.

Last week, a member of 3LW, Kiely Williams, addressed the lawsuit, distancing himself and former bandmates from the proceeding.

“We didn’t write the song. We’re not suing Taylor Swift. We’re not even a thing,” the 36-year-old said in an Instagram Live. “I speak for myself, but what is good is good.

‘[3LW] didn’t write the song either. They don’t deserve the slightest idea and the whole thing brings our real names in. I really felt compelled just because it escalated. I looked at it and I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t care. I do not give a hoot. I do not give a hoot. I am fine.’ But like what? Okay. You’ve never heard of it [the song]. Okay, that’s your defense. That’s fine. But please inform people that it has nothing to do with us.

“If you say things like that, it’s inflammatory. Because now, if you put the name of the group in it, it’s like these money beaters are just trying to steal some of Taylor’s coins. No. I don’t want her coins.’