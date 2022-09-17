Taylor Swift sparks rumors of a potential Lana Del Rey collab on new album Midnights

Taylor Swift sparked rumors on Friday about a possible collaboration with Lana Del Rey.

The 32-year-old singer shared a video on her Instagram account in which she gave her 223 million followers a look at the creation of her upcoming album Midnights.

Fans noted that a shirt Swift was wearing in the clip resembled a top she was wearing in a photo taken with the 37-year-old Blue Jeans hitmaker last April.

Also featured in the black and white group photo was Swift’s longtime collaborator/producer Jack Antonoff.

Neither Swift nor Lana Del Rey, born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, have commented on the rumor so far.

Swift announced last month that she would be releasing a new album while performing at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Midnights marks the singer’s first new music since 2020, when she released her ninth studio album Evermore. It was a follow-up to the Grammy Award-winning record Folklore.

She also released re-recordings of some of her earlier albums last year, including Red (Taylor’s Version).

While accepting the award for Video Of The Year, the hitmaker told her fans via NME that ‘my brand new album will be out on October 21’.

The singer-songwriter added during her speech, “I’ll tell you more at midnight.”

Swift then shared the album cover of the upcoming album to her various social media accounts.

The You Belong With Me singer also added a short message in which she shared how she saw her new project.

She wrote: ‘We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they talk back. We’re spinning in our homemade cages and praying we’re not — right now — about to make a fatal life-changing mistake.”

Swift added: “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through horrors and sweet dreams.”

The artist also characterized her album as ‘the stories of 13 sleepless nights spread over my life’.

It was confirmed that Antonoff would serve as co-producer of the album on Friday.