Taylor Swift slams reports she is the biggest celebrity polluter of year after her jet tops list

Taylor Swift responded to a study which crowned her the ‘biggest celebrity CO2 polluter of the year,’ by claiming her prolific private jet use was caused by other people.

‘Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,’ a Swift spokesperson told Rolling Stone, ‘To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.’

The study released on Friday by British digital marketing firm Yard is based on an analysis of private plane flights tracked by the automated flight tracker Celebrity Jets, and found that Swift’s jet logged the most emissions of the pack, and found her private jet has taken a whopping 170 flights since January

The report came as a redemption for Kylie Jenner, who was branded a ‘climate criminal’ earlier this month for posting a picture of her and Travis Scott’s matching his-and-hers private jets earlier this month.

So far Swift – whose jet is currently on the ground in Nashville according to the flight tracking website ADS B Exchange – is the only celebrity on the list to comment on the study.

But despite the backlash over that incident, and another in which she took a 12-minute flight instead of making a 26-mile drive, Jenner did not even make Yard’s top-10 list of celebrity polluters, ranking at a lowly 19.

Swift, through a representative, batted back furiously at the report after facing online backlash from fans, saying that she often let other people take her Falcon 7X jet on jaunts around the world.

In the new pollution rankings, Swift’s jet narrowly beat out Floyd Mayweather’s for the top spot. Other notables in the top 10 include Jay Z, country singer Blake Shelton, director Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, and Oprah Winfrey.

The travels of Taylor Swift’s jet are seen over the past week, logging nearly 8,000 miles as it criss-crossed the US

Taylor Swift is spotted boarding her private jet in Rhode Island in 2019. Swift has been named the ‘biggest celebrity CO2 polluter of the year’ by a new study that found her private jet has taken a whopping 170 flights since January

Taylor Swift’s 2009 Dassault Falcon 7X jet is seen parked on the runway in Albany, New York on July 30, 2022

Although Swift has remained silent on political and social issues for much of her career, she has spoken out more in recent years, and named climate change as one of the issues that concerned her in a 2020 interview with Variety.

Swift has not been on tour this year, and has performed only twice in 2022, in one-off appearances in London and New York City.

Yet the study found that since the beginning of the year, Swift’s jet has logged 22,923 minutes in the air over 170 trips – equal to 15.9 full days of flight time, according to Yard.

Her jet’s total flight emissions for the year came in at 8,293.54 tonnes, or 1,184.8 times more than the average person’s total annual emissions, Yard found.

The study found that Swift’s jet had an average flight time of 80 minutes and an average flight distance of 139.36 miles.

‘It’s easy to get lost in the dazzling lives of the rich and famous, but unfortunately, they’re a massive part of the CO2e problem we have with the aviation industry,’ said Yard’s Digital Sustainability Director, Chris Butterworth, in a statement.

‘Aviation is responsible for 2.4 percent of human-produced CO2e every year, and research shows a vast divide between the super-rich and the rest of us regarding flights, travel, and even general emissions,’ he added.

Swift has not been on tour this year, and has performed only twice in 2022, in one-off appearances in London and New York City (above) and yet her jet has flown 170 times this year

Taylor Swift’s 2009 Dassault Falcon 7X jet is seen soaring in a recent photo

Following the report, even some of Swift’s loyal fans expressed disappointment at learning of her jet’s frequent travels.

‘D**n, she’s been flying around A LOT,’ one Swiftie wrote on the r/TaylorSwift Reddit fanpage. ‘What is she even doing that requires that much traveling?’

‘Going to get cancelled for this, but f**k Taylor Swift too, selfish as the rest of them,’ another person wrote on Twitter.

Second on Yard’s list was boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, whose jet emitted 7,076.8 tonnes of CO2 so far this year.

However, Mayweather’s jet has amassed more flights than any other celebrity on the list, taking 177 so far this year. That amounts to 25 flights per month, or nearly one a day.

In third place was rapper Jay-Z, whose jet emitted 6,981.3 tonnes of CO2 over 136 flights. Retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez ranked fourth with 5,342.7 tonnes of emissions.

Blake Shelton, the country music singer and husband of Gwen Stefani, was number five with his jet logging 4,495 tonnes of emissions over 111 flights.

Film director Steven Spielberg was sixth with 4,465 tonnes of emissions, followed closely by Kim Kardashian with 4268.5 tonnes, while Oprah Winfrey ranked ninth with an estimated 3,493.17 tonnes

Film director Steven Spielberg was sixth with 4,465 tonnes of emissions, followed closely by Kim Kardashian with 4268.5 tonnes.

In eighth place was actor Mark Wahlberg whose jet has emitted 3772.85 tonnes of CO2, and Oprah Winfrey ranked ninth with an estimated 3,493.17 tonnes.

Rounding out the top 10 was Travis Scott, with 3033.3 tonnes of emissions. However, Scott’s jet had the lowest average flight distance of the list, at just 7.31 miles per trip.

The study came in response to an Instagram post that Scott’s longtime on-again, off-again partner Kylie Jenner posted to Instagram on July 15.

The internet reacted with fury after Jenner posted a photo showing what appeared to be her and Scott’s matching private jets, commenting: ‘you wanna take mine or yours?’

The study came in response to this Instagram post that Kylie Jenner posted to Instagram on July 15 showing her and Travis Scott’s his-and-hers private jets

Reports also emerged that she had taken a 12-minute flight on her private jet for journey that would have taken just 40 minutes by car, leading some critics to dub her a ‘climate criminal’.

Her jet travelled for 35 minutes from Palm Springs, just outside of LA, to Van Nuys, in Los Angeles, close to her $36million Hidden Hills mansion on July 15.

Two hours later the mum-of-two then flew from Van Nuys, to Camarillo in in Ventura County, California – a trip which took just 12 minutes according to CelebrityJets on Twitter.

The account also revealed that the Bombardier Global 7500 plane travelled from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys two days before on July 13 – a trip of just 17 minutes.

Her jet then took a 29-minute flight later the same day, travelling from Van Nuys to Palm Springs, California.

The eco-hypocrite jet set: Stars such as Mark Wahlberg, Jay Z and Steven Spielberg lecture us about saving the planet… then use their private jets for flights that take just MINUTES instead of driving

By Emma James For Dailymail.Com

They love to lecture about saving the planet with social media posts about going vegan, cutting CO2 emissions or ditching gas-guzzling vehicles.

But these celebrities then go and use their multi-million-dollar private jets to make journeys that take just minutes – and would often be quicker by car.

One website has exposed the eco-hypocrites for their not-so green credentials, with stars including Mark Wahlberg, Jay Z and Steven Spielberg among those outed.

Twitter handle @celebjets chronicled their journeys over the last few months, with many trips lasting less than 30 minutes from lift off to landing.

Wahlberg’s plane took flight for just nine minutes as it jetted across LA, while Spielberg’s clocked in at a staggering 17 minutes.

It comes after the social media page outed Kylie Jenner for a 12-minute flight across California, which saw her branded a ‘climate criminal’ by furious eco-warriors.

Meanwhile her sister Kourtney faced a huge backlash by fans for posting about carbon emissions in February, despite the family’s excessive private air travel.

Aviation experts have said that the focus of private jets should be on ‘responsible travel’, by using ‘carbon offset schemes.

Short haul flights of at least ten minutes can cause 1 ton of Co2 emissions to be created during the journey as well as gallons of fuel being burned off.

Here, DailyMail.com looks at some of the celebrities who have been exposed for their staggeringly short private jet flights:

Steven Spielberg – Jetted 17 minutes after saying ‘I’m terrified of global warming’

Steven Spielberg’s private jet is pictured at Luton Airport in England. He regularly uses it to travel short distances, despite sharing his fears over global warming

Steven Spielberg has previously said he is ‘terrified’ of global warming, calling for ‘everyone’ to be mindful that it could ‘pose a danger to your children and grandchildren.

But the director and film producer didn’t let that stop him from taking his $70million Gulfstream G650 jet, on a 17-minute flight on June 29.

His 28-mile trip from Amsterdam Airport to Rotterdam Airport would have taken him just 36 minutes by car, or an hour by public transport.

According to CelebrityJets, the flight used 145 gallons of jet fuel, cost him $1,011 for the fuel and resulted in 2 tons of Co2 emissions.

Speaking about his new movie Ready Player One in 2018, Spielberg said: ‘I’m terrified of global warming. Global warming is a scientific reality it’s not a political trick, it’s a true piece of real measurable quantifiable since.

‘And people have to come around to believing that were are going to have a confrontation with destiny unless we do something about it today.

‘I think we have to blame everybody that is just, when you are not mindful of something that could pose a danger to your children and grandchildren.

‘Then you just go blithely through life with aerosol cans and doing all sorts of things that are depleting the ozone.’

Jay Z and Beyoncé – 47-minute trip goes against their ‘Greenprint Project’

Jay Z had a privte jet gifted to him by Puma, who even personalized the luxury Gulfstream IV with a tail number just for him

Power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been encouraging the masses to switch to a plant-based diet with their Greenprint Project.

They want to share the ‘positive impact we can have on the world by eating plant-based meals’ according to the website.

The international stars own a $40million Bombardier Challenger 850, which can hold up to 19 passengers and has a kitchen, bedroom, two bathrooms, and a living room

But rapper Jay-Z also has access to a luxury Gulfstream IV, created and personalised for him by Puma – even created a tail number for him.

The Puma jet flew from Seattle International Airport to Eugene Airport in just 47minutes on July 17.

A commercial flight would set you back $178, and take an hour and five minutes to get to the destination.

Driving by car would take just under five hours, with the commercial flight taking one mile less and results in 0.07 tons of Co2 emissions being used.

The flight used up 353 gallons of jet fuel, costing $2,411 and ultimately creating 4 tons of Co2 emissions.

Speaking about the Greenprint Project, Beyonce said: ‘The information is hard to ignore, the benefits of a single plant-based meal a day can have such a profound impact on our health and the environment, spanning from cutting carbon emissions to conserving water.

‘We want to challenge you as we challenge ourselves to move towards a more plant-based lifestyle and acknowledge you for standing up for your health and the health of the planet.’

Drake – 18 minutes across Canada after launching partnership to ‘reduce carbon footprint’

Drake had a Boeing 727 personalized for himself, with ‘Air Drake’ emblazoned on the engine of the multimillion dollar jet

Rapper Drake flew on his private plane for just 18 minutes from John Munro Hamilton International airport to Toronto Pearson International airport in Canada.

The 35-year-old could have driven between the two in 45 minutes, or 47 miles, but instead used 519 gallons of fuel on July 12.

According to CelebrityJets his Boeing 767, it would have cost him $3,590 for the short haul trip – adding up to 5 tons of Co2.

His plane, dubbed ‘Air Drake’ has gold detailing on the walls, a theatre room, three private suites, velvet couches and can hold a maximum of 30 passengers.

The star announced that he was partnering with Aspiration last year, after the start up also partnered with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert Downey Jr.

Speaking about the project he said: ‘It’s exciting to partner with a company that’s found an easy way to offer everyone the ability to reduce their carbon footprint.

‘Aspiration’s innovative approach to combating climate change is really inspiring and I hope together we can help to motivate and create awareness.’

Mark Wahlberg – Nine-minute flight across California

Wahlberg, who starred in M Night Shyamalan’s climate change thrilled The Happening, jetted from LAX airport in LA, to Van Nuys Airport

Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg completely switched up his died in 2020 to a completely plant-based diet after years of eating huge amounts of animal products.

The Father Stu actor, 50, said that he felt ‘really good’ for the change, and advocated the removal of meat from his diet for the improvement.

Wahlberg, who starred in M Night Shyamalan’s climate change thrilled The Happening, jetted from LAX airport in LA, to Van Nuys Airport at around 10pm on July 1.

He flew just nine minutes in his Bombardier BD-700 plane on the 19-mile trip, which would have taken around 40 minutes in a car with no traffic.

Alternatively, he could have taken a bus, which could have taken just over an hour, to get to his destination.

His flight used up 83 gallons of jet fuel, which cost $579 and created one ton of Co2 emissions.

Speaking to Boston.com in 2016 he said that he was ‘very aware of the real world’, after claiming that celebrities were ‘in a bubble’.

Kim Kardashian – 10-minute trip on her $150million private jet

Kim was also slammed by fans for incessantly bragging about her own $150million private jet with cashmere from floor to ceiling and two luxury bathroom

More than a week before her sister Kylie Jenner faced a huge backlash for taking a 12 minute flight across California, Kim Kardashian flew the same route but two minutes quicker.

Kim, star of the Hulu show The Kardashians, flew from Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles to Camarillo Airport in ten minutes on July 7.

The 41-year-old jetted off on her $150million Gulfstream G650, fully personalised with cream carpets, on the 35-mile trip.

Experts revealed her trip would have cost $7200 for an hour if the private jet had been hired rather than owned by the star.

The trip would have taken her just 50 minutes to complete from one airport to the other with no traffic.

Using her private jet meant that 91 gallons of fuel were used, costing her $636 in fuel and creating 1 ton of Co2 emissions.

Previously the star has said that she wants to be more eco-friendly and has been making her various businesses environmentally friendly.

Her SKKN range stats on the website: ‘To further reduce our environmental impact, Refills are packaged inside recycled materials and delivered to you inside compostable kraft bags.’

Kylie Jenner – 12-minute trip on ‘Air Kylie’ despite eco-conscious products

Kylie Jenner has been called a ‘climate criminal’ for reportedly taking a 12-minute flight on a private jet after coming under fire for boasting about her and Travis Scott’s planes

Kylie Jenner has been slammed for taking a 12-minute flight on her private jet – for a 26-mile journey that would have taken just 39 minutes by car.

The 24-year-old billionaire was blasted as a ‘climate criminal’ for her short haul journey across California last week despite her lectures on protecting the environment.

She took her $70million ‘Kylie Air’ private plane twice across the county on July 13, and again just two days later on July 15.

The Bombardier Global 7500 jet travelled for 35 minutes from Palm Springs, just outside LA, to Van Nuys, near her $36million Hidden Hills mansion on July 15.

Two hours later the mum-of-two then flew from Van Nuys, to Camarillo in in Ventura County, California – a trip which took just 12 minutes .

Earlier, on July 13, Kylie had also flown from Camarillo to Van Nuys a trip of just 17 minutes. She had then taken a 29-minute flight, going from from Van Nuys to Palm Springs.

Experts revealed her trip would have cost around $1600 to just fuel the plane, but if the private jet had been hired it would have set her back about $7200.

Had the star driven the 26-mile trip from her home in Hidden Hills, to Camarillo it would have taken her just 39 minutes without the horrendous traffic that is usual in those areas.

But instead she drove 30 minutes in the wrong direction to Van Nuys airport, before jumping on the plane – with the journey taking longer despite the 12-minute flight.

She has consistently plugged the eco-friendly products she buys for her daughter Stormi, four, as well as telling her 359million social media she was going ‘vegan and clean’ with her products because it was ‘time to elevate.’

The jet-setting hypocrisy of the super-rich climate preachers!

BY ISOLDE WALTERS for the Mail on Sunday

Katy Perry: Flew Kim’s false nails 2,451 miles

When Orlando Bloom accepted an award for environmental campaigning in 2018, he urged: ‘The urgency of climate change has never rung louder… The world is changing and we need to change our habits along with it.’

However, it later emerged the Hollywood actor, 45, had flown to the event in Monaco with his fiancée, pop singer Katy Perry, on a private jet.

In 2015, Perry, 37, told fans: ‘Share your story on how you are helping to reduce climate change with the hashtag #FightUnfair.’

Three years later she reportedly flew false nails for Kim Kardashian by private jet 2,451 miles from LA to New York after the reality star forgot to pack them.

Perry was seen leaving a private jet in France in July 2021.

Katy Perry, right, and with daughter Daisy, above, last July

Brooklyn: I cut back on water for tea

The whole Beckham family has advocated action on climate change.

David and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn told GQ Magazine in April last year: ‘I do the basics, like not letting the water run when I brush my teeth, measure out my water for tea and I do not let the water run when I shower. Easy things like that make a difference.’

Yet the 23-year-old and his wife, heiress Nicola Peltz, 27, travelled by private jet on their first Christmas together in 2019.

He also flew with his family by private jet to Miami in December 2020.

Victoria and David flew by private plane to Brooklyn and Nicola’s Palm Beach wedding in Florida in April.

Brooklyn Beckham, wife Nicola and one of their dogs on the runway in 2020

Harry: Fans urged to sign up to concert ‘eco villages’

Harry Styles may have launched a climate change campaign with his former One Direction bandmates – but that hasn’t stopped him zipping around the globe on private jets to venues where he is performing.

In July 2015, One Direction worked with Save The Children to urge young fans to play their part in protecting the Earth and ‘put pressure on our leaders’.

The Watermelon Sugar singer also set up ‘eco village’ stands at gigs on his Love On Tour, which encouraged fans to ‘take action for the climate’.

Yet last October, Styles, 28, was seen landing in Orlando, Florida, on a private jet.

He was also in attendance at the ‘Camp Google’ climate summit in 2019, where VIPs including Prince Harry arrived on 114 different private jets.

A source close to Styles said he uses commercial flights as well.

Last October, Styles, 28, was seen landing in Orlando, Florida, on a private jet

Sussexes: Barefoot speeches for Google

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken out to urge more action to protect the planet.

In June 2019, the couple told their nearly 10 million Instagram followers: ‘With nearly 7.7 billion people inhabiting this Earth, every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference.’

A month later, Prince Harry, 37, travelled to the island of Sicily via private jet to make a barefoot speech at a Google summit on climate change.

In May last year, he said: ‘We need to do better about stopping or allowing the things that are causing so much harm.’

Yet in June, the couple hopped on a Bombardier Global 6000 – one of the most polluting types of private jet – back to California after a three-day stay in the UK for the Platinum Jubilee. In the past year, they’ve taken at least six private jet flights.

Meghan exiting a jet with Archie in 2019

Djokovic: Educate children to recycle

Novak Djokovic has spoken candidly about how much he cares for the natural world.

Last August, the Serbian tennis legend, right, said: ‘Environmental issues are essential. Not just for me, I think it should be essential for anybody else. This is the only planet we’ve got and so we might as well try to take care of it.’

A blog on his Novak Djokovic Foundation’s website in 2019 urged parents to be ‘eco role models’ for their children by getting them to recycle and not waste water.

Yet Djokovic, 35, flies around the world on a private jet supplied by rival Roger Federer’s firm NetJets, which hires its fleet to VIPs.

The company has sponsored Djokovic since 2015 and he ‘owns’ part of a plane under a fractional ownership arrangement.