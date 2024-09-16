Taylor Swift shakes off Trump outburst to cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game as ‘I love Taylor Swift’ trends after ex-president’s ‘hate’ post

Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce, shaking off Donald Trump’s public declaration of hate.

The singer was in high spirits as she cheered on her NFL star boyfriend in his win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shouting from her VIP suite alongside her mother Andrea, brother Austin and singer Danielle Haim, Taylor donned a long Chiefs jersey and thigh-high black boots for her final game.

And while she supported her boyfriend, an army of Swifties celebrated her, with ‘I Love Taylor Swift’ trending.

The viral trend is a response to Trump’s “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” message on Truth Social.

Taylor’s endorsement of Kamala Harris for president last week generated some 338,000 visits to Vote.gov, a federal voter registration website that the singer linked to in her Instagram post of endorsement — a move that clearly rankled the former president.

Celebrities soon joined in on the “I Love Taylor Swift” trend on Sunday with Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav and actors Billy Baldwin, Mia Farrow and Mark Hamill all tweeting the message.

It was not the first time Trump criticized the pop superstar last week, also posting that he likes “Mrs. Mahomes much better.”

This was in reference to Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who recently expressed her support for Trump’s 20-point platform by liking one of his campaign’s Instagram posts.

Brittany has since been praised and criticized by conservatives and liberals respectively for her support of the 45th president.

All eyes were on Taylor on Sunday, when she appeared to send a message by staying away from Mahomes for the second straight week.

But, as sources told the Daily Mail after the first game of the season, there is no bad blood between the two.

Trump posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on his Truth Social account without any additional context

The couple had been spotted at a swanky Kansas City cocktail bar after the first game of the 2024 season, celebrating the start of another NFL campaign.

Swift and Mahomes were also spotted together enjoying the US Open men’s singles final last Sunday.

But since then, Swift has fully backed Harris, whereas before it was just rumors.

A source told DailyMail.com exclusively that they “respect each other’s different views” and made a “pact” to avoid discussing politics last month.

Trump’s anti-Swift post on Truth Social came just five days after she said in a lengthy Instagram post that she would vote for Harris in November.

Celebrities soon joined in on the “I love Taylor Swift” trend on Sunday with Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav and actors Billy Baldwin, Mia Farrow and Mark Hamill all tweeting

Taylor paired her Chiefs jersey with thigh-high boots and smiled as she arrived at the stadium.

He posed with Chariah Gordon (left), the fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, and Sheawna Weatherby in his suite.

The trio also posed for a selfie, with Gordon flashing a peace sign at the camera.

Singer Danielle Haim accompanied her in her VIP suite.

That was in reference to Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who recently expressed support for Trump’s 20-point platform by liking one of his campaign’s Instagram posts (Swift and Mahomes pictured at an October 2023 game).

She also encouraged her millions of followers to research the election and register to vote with a link she shared from vote.gov on her Instagram story by sharing her grid post.

Trump’s post on Sunday is his angriest response to Swift yet.

Immediately after Tuesday’s debate, Trump was asked about his reaction to Swift’s endorsement and he simply replied, “I have no idea.”

Hundreds of thousands of people (about 337,000 as of earlier this week) clicked on the link in Swift’s story, which represents a very small percentage of her 284 million followers.

Travis Kelce arrived at Arrowhead Stadium hours after Swift received online hate criticism from Trump

Swift called herself a “childless cat lady” with her lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, in which she revealed her 2024 vote and posted an image of herself with one of her three cats.

More than 11 million people liked the image Swift posted of herself with one of her three cats named after fictional character Benjamin Button.

Swift signed her support for Harris with: ‘Childless Cat Lady’

It’s a reference to Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, who said in a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson that the United States is being run by Democrats, corporate oligarchs and “a bunch of childless, cat-loving women who are miserable with their own lives and the choices they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”