Taylor Swift seen shielding herself with a black umbrella as she gets off her private jet in Burbank

Exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.com show Taylor Swift deplaning at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles on July 5, days before she was named as the biggest celebrity polluter.

The photos show Swift returning to the US from a trip to London where she spent America’s Independence Day consoling her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, following the death of his great-uncle.

The new pictures show just one of the 170 times that her private jet was used in 2022, according to a study released on Friday by British digital marketing firm Yard is based on an analysis of private plane flights tracked by the automated flight tracker Celebrity Jets.

The study put her on top of the pile of celebrity polluters. Swift’s jet narrowly beat out Floyd Mayweather’s for the top spot. Other notables in the top 10 include Jay Z, country singer Blake Shelton, director Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, and Oprah Winfrey.

In the pictures obtained by DailyMail.com, Swift is shown hidden beneath a large black umbrella that was handed to her by a member of her entourage while she was still on board.

Other members of her entourage are shown departing the plane and heading towards waiting gas guzzling SUVs.

A rep for the ‘Bad Blood’ singer responded to the study by claiming her prolific private Falcon 7X jet use was caused by other people.

‘Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,’ a Swift spokesperson told Rolling Stone, ‘To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.’

Data from the flight tracking website ADS B Exchange would appear to back up her rep’s claim.

While the singer was in London with her boyfriend at the funeral, another plane registered to Swift was being used to fly between her family’s home in Nashville, Tennessee, to Groton, Connecticut, where she has maintained a home since 2013.

That flight took place on July 2. On the same day, Swift’s plane returned to Nashville. The plane did the exact same thing on July 6 and again on July 10.

Following the singer’s return to the US, at some point, not recorded by online flight trackers, the singer went back to London.

On July 21, the Shake it Off singer was back in London where she appeared on stage with pop rockers Haim at the O2 Arena in the English capital, according to Pitchfork.

DailyMail.com reported in July that there were rumors that Swift was ready to move full-time to London to be with with boyfriend Joe Alwyn as rumors swirl that the pair are engaged.

ADS B Exchange tracks Swift’s plane as leaving London the following day. On July 22, Swift was pictured on Selena Gomez’s Instagram page, celebrating the former Disney star’s 30th birthday in LA. The post was captioned: ’30, nerdy and worthy.’

The report came as a redemption for Kylie Jenner, who was branded a ‘climate criminal’ earlier this month for posting a picture of her and Travis Scott’s matching his-and-hers private jets earlier this month.

So far Swift – whose jet is currently on the ground in Nashville according to ADS B Exchange – is the only celebrity on the list to comment on the study.

But despite the backlash over that incident, and another in which she took a 12-minute flight instead of making a 26-mile drive, Kylie Jenner did not even make Yard’s top-10 list of celebrity polluters, ranking at a lowly 19.

The travels of Taylor Swift’s jet are seen over the past week, logging nearly 8,000 miles as it criss-crossed the US

In response to the study, environmentalist activist Ian Borsuk to CTV News Toronto: ‘I think we need to as a society have a conversation about whether we should be allowing these private flights to be happening in the first place.

He continued: ‘I think it can really be frustrating for some folks when, you know, they’re thinking to themselves, ‘Okay, well, I’m doing everything I can in my daily routine to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions, such as taking public transit, buying local products, and things like that.’

Another who was heavily critical of Swift was Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren who said of the new report: ‘Imagine that, an out-of-touch liberal elitist who claims to champion the fight against climate change polluting the planet 1,185 times more than us little people!

She went on: ‘Now Taylor’s team says she can’t be blamed for all that because she loaned out her plane to others. And? What difference does that make, Taylor? It’s your plane and I’d be willing to bet you’re ‘loaning it’ to other climate change liberals!’

Lahren concluded: ‘They are only ‘horrified’ by climate change when it comes from blue collar workers busting their butts to make a living in the fossil fuel industry! Their jobs are expendable, but Swift’s private jet isn’t! Wow.’

Although Swift has remained silent on political and social issues for much of her career, she has spoken out more in recent years, and named climate change as one of the issues that concerned her in a 2020 interview with Variety.

Swift has not been on tour this year, and has performed only twice in 2022, in one-off appearances in London and New York City.

Yet the study found that since the beginning of the year, Swift’s jet has logged 22,923 minutes in the air over 170 trips – equal to 15.9 full days of flight time, according to Yard.

Her jet’s total flight emissions for the year came in at 8,293.54 tonnes, or 1,184.8 times more than the average person’s total annual emissions, Yard found.

The study found that Swift’s jet had an average flight time of 80 minutes and an average flight distance of 139.36 miles.

‘It’s easy to get lost in the dazzling lives of the rich and famous, but unfortunately, they’re a massive part of the CO2e problem we have with the aviation industry,’ said Yard’s Digital Sustainability Director, Chris Butterworth, in a statement.

‘Aviation is responsible for 2.4 percent of human-produced CO2e every year, and research shows a vast divide between the super-rich and the rest of us regarding flights, travel, and even general emissions,’ he added.

Taylor Swift is spotted boarding her private jet in Rhode Island in 2019. Swift has been named the ‘biggest celebrity CO2 polluter of the year’ by a new study that found her private jet has taken a whopping 170 flights since January

Following the report, even some of Swift’s loyal fans expressed disappointment at learning of her jet’s frequent travels.

‘D**n, she’s been flying around A LOT,’ one Swiftie wrote on the r/TaylorSwift Reddit fanpage. ‘What is she even doing that requires that much traveling?’

‘Going to get cancelled for this, but f**k Taylor Swift too, selfish as the rest of them,’ another person wrote on Twitter.

Second on Yard’s list was boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, whose jet emitted 7,076.8 tonnes of CO2 so far this year.

However, Mayweather’s jet has amassed more flights than any other celebrity on the list, taking 177 so far this year. That amounts to 25 flights per month, or nearly one a day.

In third place was rapper Jay-Z, whose jet emitted 6,981.3 tonnes of CO2 over 136 flights. Retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez ranked fourth with 5,342.7 tonnes of emissions.

Blake Shelton, the country music singer and husband of Gwen Stefani, was number five with his jet logging 4,495 tonnes of emissions over 111 flights.

Film director Steven Spielberg was sixth with 4,465 tonnes of emissions, followed closely by Kim Kardashian with 4268.5 tonnes.

In eighth place was actor Mark Wahlberg whose jet has emitted 3772.85 tonnes of CO2, and Oprah Winfrey ranked ninth with an estimated 3,493.17 tonnes.

Rounding out the top 10 was Travis Scott, with 3033.3 tonnes of emissions. However, Scott’s jet had the lowest average flight distance of the list, at just 7.31 miles per trip.

The study came in response to an Instagram post that Scott’s longtime on-again, off-again partner Kylie Jenner posted to Instagram on July 15.

The internet reacted with fury after Jenner posted a photo showing what appeared to be her and Scott’s matching private jets, commenting: ‘you wanna take mine or yours?’

Reports also emerged that she had taken a 12-minute flight on her private jet for journey that would have taken just 40 minutes by car, leading some critics to dub her a ‘climate criminal’.

Her jet travelled for 35 minutes from Palm Springs, just outside of LA, to Van Nuys, in Los Angeles, close to her $36million Hidden Hills mansion on July 15.

Two hours later the mum-of-two then flew from Van Nuys, to Camarillo in in Ventura County, California – a trip which took just 12 minutes according to CelebrityJets on Twitter.

The account also revealed that the Bombardier Global 7500 plane travelled from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys two days before on July 13 – a trip of just 17 minutes.

Her jet then took a 29-minute flight later the same day, travelling from Van Nuys to Palm Springs, California.

But these celebrities then go and use their multi-million-dollar private jets to make journeys that take just minutes – and would often be quicker by car.

One website has exposed the eco-hypocrites for their not-so green credentials, with stars including Mark Wahlberg, Jay Z and Steven Spielberg among those outed.

Twitter handle @celebjets chronicled their journeys over the last few months, with many trips lasting less than 30 minutes from lift off to landing.

Wahlberg’s plane took flight for just nine minutes as it jetted across LA, while Spielberg’s clocked in at a staggering 17 minutes.

It comes after the social media page outed Kylie Jenner for a 12-minute flight across California, which saw her branded a ‘climate criminal’ by furious eco-warriors.

Meanwhile her sister Kourtney faced a huge backlash by fans for posting about carbon emissions in February, despite the family’s excessive private air travel.

Aviation experts have said that the focus of private jets should be on ‘responsible travel’, by using ‘carbon offset schemes.

Short haul flights of at least ten minutes can cause 1 ton of Co2 emissions to be created during the journey as well as gallons of fuel being burned off.