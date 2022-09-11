Taylor Swift says the red scarf in All Too Well song is just a ‘metaphor’

<!–

Taylor Swift says the red scarf in her hit All Too Well is just a “metaphor.”

The 32-year-old pop star released the track and accompanying 10-minute short film in late 2021, sparking rumors that the “red scarf” she sings about was still in the possession of ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, 41.

However, she has now admitted that the garment was simply a storytelling device, with the color chosen after the title of the original album.

Just a metaphor: Taylor Swift revealed that the red scarf in her hit ‘All Too Well’ is just a ‘metaphor’; Pictured in 2022 in Toronto

On stage at the Toronto International Film Festival, she said, “Basically, the scarf is a metaphor and we made it red because red is a very important color in this album, which is called ‘Red’.”

“And I think if I say it’s a metaphor … I’m just going to stop!”

The ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker claims in the lyrics that she left a scarf at the house of a sister of a man she was dating and fans believe she is alluding to the actor from ‘Brokeback Mountain’ – who she from October 2010 to January 2011 – and his sister Maggie.

A storytelling device: ‘Basically, the scarf is a metaphor and we made it red because red is a very important color on this album, which is called Red,’ revealed the 32-year-old singer; Pictured 2022

On the track, Taylor sings, “I walked you through the door, the air was cold. But something somehow felt like home. And I left my scarf there at your sister’s house. And you still have it in your drawer now.’

At the time, however, Maggie admitted that she “never understood” what the scarf was about and why she was repeatedly asked about it.

She said, ‘I never understood why everyone asked me about this scarf. I feel in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible. I don’t know. I’ve been asked this before!’

He hasn’t: Swift released the track and accompanying 10-minute short film in late 2021, sparking rumors that the “red scarf” she sings about was still owned by ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal. , 41 ; Pictured 2022

All Too Well originally debuted in a five-minute version on her hit 2012 album Red, but Taylor had originally written a ten-minute version of the song with her co-writer Liz Rose, who helped her edit it for the album.

After Taylor started re-recording her catalog, she finally recorded the original 10-minute version of All Too Well and included it as a bonus track on the album.

To accompany the new song, she made the nearly 15-minute short film to serve as the music video.

The Hollywood Reporter announced last month that the film is eligible for an Oscar in the category of best live action short film.

Lifelike? According to fans, the song was inspired by her brief relationship with Jake, whom she was in a relationship with from October 2010 to January 2011; Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien in All Too Well

The film appears to play a version of Taylor’s relationship with Jake, with Sadie Sink, 20, playing the Taylor stand-in — called only Her — while Dylan O’Brien plays a version of Jake known as Him.

Taylor can also be seen at the end of the short film as an older version of Sadie’s character, and she has red hair to match.

In addition to her directorial debut, Taylor also wrote and produced the short film.