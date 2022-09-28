Taylor Swift reveals the sixth title on her new album Midnights is called Midnight Rain

<!–

Taylor Swift has revealed the title of track six on Midnights.

The pop megastar is gearing up to release her new album in October and has been playing an online lottery game with fans to announce the track listing with the singer recording herself collecting numbered ping pong balls that correspond to a LP song.

And the latest to be featured in her TikTok Midnights Mayhem With Me series is a song called Midnight Rain.

“Midnights track seven is called Question…?” she asked.

Last week, the 32-year-old musician revealed that she wrote her first song with a swear word in the title.

She chose number eight and revealed the title to be Vigilante S**t.

It is the first time that Taylor has used a profanity in the title of one of her songs, although she has previously used profanity in her lyrics.

Taylor plans to continue announcing song titles in her Midnights Mayhem With Me series on TikTok.

He debuted the series on September 20 and confirmed that track number 13 is Mastermind.

Taylor previously described the album as a collection of songs based on 13 sleepless nights over the past few years, during which she got up to jot down lyrics.

Announcing the new project, he wrote in a statement posted online: “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we walk and the demons we face. For all of us who wandered round and round and decided to keep our flashlights on and search, hoping that maybe when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll find each other.

There are 13 tracks for each sleepless night, though a Target exclusive edition comes with three bonus tracks. Midnights will be released on October 21.