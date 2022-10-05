Taylor Swift reveals the ninth track title on her new album Midnights

Taylor Swift continued her beloved Midnights Mayhem With Me video series on TikTok and revealed another track title from her upcoming 10th album, Midnights.

While the 32-year-old singer typically prefers a more cryptic approach to revealing details about her music, she launched the TikTok video series last week, revealing a lottery-like system where she randomly picks a song to take the title of. to reveal.

Swift returned to TikTok on Tuesday night with a new video, revealing the title for the ninth track on Midnights, slated for release on October 21.

“Hello and welcome to another episode of Midnights Mayhem With Me,” said Swift, dressed in a brown sweater and dark gray pants.

“I’m not going to announce a new track title from the Midnights album, which will be out October 21,” Swift added, spinning the wheel before a white ball rolls down the slide.

She shows the ball with the number 9 and adds, “It’s going to be lane 9,” before picking up a red toy phone.

“Track 9 is called Bejeweled,” she says into the phone as the short video ends.

Swift revealed Monday that the third track was called Anti-Hero and revealed last week that the second track was Maroon.

Other tracks she’s revealed so far are track number six (Midnight Rain), track seven (Question… ?), track eight (Vigilante S**t), and track 13 (Mastermind).

Taylor previously described the album as a collection of songs based on 13 sleepless nights over the years, during which she got up to write lyrics.

Announcing the new project, she wrote in an online statement: ‘This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through horrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace on and the demons we face.

“For all of us who toss and turn and have decided to leave the lanterns on and start looking – in the hope that maybe we’ll meet when the clock strikes twelve.”

There are 13 tracks for every sleepless night, although an exclusive Target edition comes with three bonus tracks.

It was also revealed last week that Swift will embark on a ‘massive stage tour’ in 2023 in support of the new album.

She had previously led five tours, the most recent being the Reputation World Tour in 2018, which grossed nearly $350 million dollars, breaking the record for the highest-grossing tour of all time.

