Taylor Swift reveals new album Midnights will be released on Oct. 21 as she unveils the artwork

Taylor Swift will release a brand new album on October 21, she told fans at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey on Sunday night.

As promised, the singer – who teased that there would be “more details at midnight” – revealed the title and artwork, with the album titled “Midnights.”

Swift wrote in the caption: “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights spanning my life, will be released October 21. Meet me at midnight.’