Taylor Swift reveals new album Midnights will be released on Oct. 21 as she unveils the artwork

Entertainment
By Merry

Surprise! Taylor Swift reveals new album Midnights will be released on October 21, revealing the artwork on her Instagram

By George Stark for Dailymail.com

Published: 05:10, 29 August 2022 | Updated: 05:10, 29 August 2022

Taylor Swift will release a brand new album on October 21, she told fans at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey on Sunday night.

As promised, the singer – who teased that there would be “more details at midnight” – revealed the title and artwork, with the album titled “Midnights.”

Swift wrote in the caption: “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights spanning my life, will be released October 21. Meet me at midnight.’

