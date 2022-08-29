Taylor Swift reignites feud with Kim Kardashian by releasing new album on reality mogul’s birthday

The release date of Taylor Swift’s new album may be a subtle dig at Kim Kardashian.

At the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, the pop star announced that she will be releasing a brand new album on October 21, and it wasn’t long before fans realized that that day was also Kim Kardashian’s 42nd birthday.

Swift and Kardashian have had a longstanding feud – which finally seemed to end in 2021 – but this latest ‘messy’ move has Taylor fans wondering if there’s still bad blood out there.

Taylor Swift announces new album on the 13th anniversary of the Kanye West VMA sh**show, 5 years after LWYMMD’s premiere at the VMAs, which will fall on Kim Kardashian’s birthday, is ICON behavior. a fan.

Another added: ‘It’s been 13 years since THAT Kanye-Taylor moment at the VMAs and now Taylor decides to announce her brand new 13 track album at the VMAs today which will be released on October 21st, which also happens to be the anniversary. from Kim K. HER MINDDDDD!!!’

‘oh taylor’s release on kim’s birthday? WE LOVE TO SEE HER Messy,’ wrote a third fan on Twitter.

Many Swifties pointed to the not-so-subtle irony that the singer-songwriter dropped the news of her album at the VMAs 13 years after Kim’s estranged ex infamously interrupted her acceptance speech on the same show.

The feud between the pair was sparked by Taylor’s previous feud with Kanye that began when he took the stage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Taylor was honored for Video of the Year.

Then, in 2016, Kanye dropped the song Famous with the lyrics: ‘I feel like me and Taylor may still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.’

Taylor was upset about the lyrics, but Ye claimed he spoke to Swift and she gave the song her blessing.

Kim hit back at Taylor, calling her a “snake” for claiming she had “no idea” Kanye would call her a “b****” in the song.

Taylor has previously spoken of the extreme “isolation” she felt and the seizures she endured in the weeks after Kardashian compared her to a “snake.”

“A massive public shaming, with millions of people saying your quote-unquote has been canceled, is a very isolating experience,” Swift said.

Surprise! Taylor Swift revealed she would be dropping her 13-track new album, Midnights, at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night

The bad blood between the Kardashian-Wests and Swift worsened after audio of a phone call between Ye and Taylor discussing the song was leaked.

Several versions of the call came out with both sides accusing the other of editing or manipulating it.

Kim revived the long-running feud in March 2020 when she accused Swift of lying.

Kim made a series of posts at the time claiming that Swift isn’t completely honest about the 2016 phone call with her and Kanye West about the song Famous — and the ongoing dispute as to whether Swift was aware of West’s lyrics, in which he called her. a B****.’

Last year, however, Kim sat down for an interview and was asked what her favorite Taylor Swift song was.

Venue, Venue, Venue: Many Swifties pointed out the not-so-subtle irony that the singer-songwriter dropped the news of her album at the VMAs 13 years after Kim’s estranged ex infamously interrupted her acceptance speech on the same show (seen in 2009 )

Kardashian said, “I really like a lot of her songs. They are all super cute and catchy. I’d have to look into my phone to get a name.”

Now Taylor’s latest album may just be the next chapter in the saga between her and Kim.

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights spanning my life, will be released on October 21. Meet me at midnight.’

Midnights will be Swift’s first album of new material since 2020’s Evermore.

In the second slide of the post, the Grammy winner gave fans a little context of the concept behind the new LP.

Alongside a photo of Swift with her head in her hands, she wrote on social media: “We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they say something back.’

“We are spinning in our homemade cages and praying that right now we are not about to make a fatal life-changing mistake.

This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through horrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace on and the demons we face.’

“For all of us who toss and turn and have decided to leave the lanterns on and go searching—hoping that maybe we’ll meet when the clock strikes twelve.

She concluded: ‘Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights spanning my life, will be released on October 21. Meet me at midnight.