Taylor Swift looks glamorous in a gold-spangled dress at the Toronto International Film Festival

She made her directorial debut when she directed a short film inspired by her 2012 break-up song All Too Well.

And Taylor Swift, 32, celebrated her filmmaking turn on Friday when she was the guest of honor during a talk at the Toronto International Film Festival, moderated by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

Taylor, who shone on the red carpet thanks to her gold dress, was also joined at the event by one of the stars of her intimate short film, Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink.

Taylor’s striking dress emphasized her hourglass figure and was decorated with large gold sequins in tightly packed rows.

The softly draped top emphasized her cleavage, and it featured a halter strap decorated with chunky gold coins.

The gold bands were also draped over her chest and dangled over her upper arms.

Taylor complemented her dress with her long blonde locks, which she swung back while rocking a chic fringe.

She completed the elegant look with smoky cat eye makeup.

Taylor wasn’t alone for the conversation onstage, as she was joined by actress Sadie Sink, who co-stars with actor Dylan O’Brien in In All Too Well.

The Stranger Things star looked chic in a rust-red suit with a single button and diagonal stripes.

She parted her red locks in the middle and let her hair fall over her shoulders in thick waves.

The actress increased her height to 5ft3in with a set of black platform shoes.

All Too Well originally debuted in a five-minute version on her hit 2012 album Red, but Taylor had originally written a ten-minute version of the song with her co-writer Liz Rose, who helped her edit it for the album.

According to fans, the song was inspired by her brief relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, with whom she was in a relationship from October 2010 to January 2011.

After Taylor started re-recording her catalog, she finally recorded the original 10-minute version of All Too Well and included it as a bonus track on the album.

To accompany the new song, she made the nearly 15-minute short film to serve as the music video.

The film was eligible for Oscar consideration in the Best Live-Action Short Film category, The Hollywood Reporter unveiled last month.

The film appears to be reenacting a version of Taylor’s relationship with Jake, with Sadie playing the Taylor stand-in—named only Her—while Dylan plays a version of Jake, known as Him.

Taylor can also be seen at the end of the short film as an older version of Sadie’s character, and she has red hair to match.

In addition to her directorial debut, Taylor also wrote and produced the short film.