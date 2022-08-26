Taylor Swift literary course on offer at US university analyzing her lyrics alongside classic poems

<!–

She once famously sang, “I’m staying up too late, got nothing on my mind.”

But students at the University of Texas at Austin would do well not to follow in Taylor Swift’s footsteps as they study her lyrics on a radically new literary course, with fellow artistic heavyweights William Shakespeare and John Keats.

The new course, The Taylor Swift Songbook, allows students to fulfill their wildest dreams by studying the pop star’s songwriting as part of the liberal arts program.

English professor Elizabeth Scala said: CNN Swift’s lyrics can help highlight similar techniques found in classical poetry.

She said: ‘This is a course on her songs as literary writing and the ways in which a popular and award-winning writer uses the same literary devices, figures and tropes of traditional poetry in her work. It’s not about fame or fame.

‘They will be asked to analyze and contextualize common practices and problems through the ages.’

A Swift-themed class at New York University last spring drew a lot of attention, especially when the global star spoke as their novice speaker.

Scala, a self-proclaimed “Swiftie,” said she wants to bring classic poetry and writing to young readers through modern culture.

She said: “I want to take what Swift fans already can do on an advanced level, tease it for them a little bit with a different vocabulary, and then show them how Swift actually draws on richer literary traditions in her songwriting. both topical and formal in terms of how she uses references, metaphors and clever manipulations of words.’

The professor has already set up an Instagram post trivia about the hitmaker.

The class will focus primarily on Swift’s recent albums, but other material from the singer is also up for discussion.

They will also explore other ideas related to gender and the relationship between fans and artists.

The unusual course isn’t the first time a popular cultural figure has sparked a college class.

In 2015, the same university held a course titled Beyoncé Feminism, Rihanna Womanism, Exploring Black Feminism.

Next year, Texas State University will offer students a Harry Styles class.