Taylor Swift is making new album with some songs being compared to musicians like Stevie Nicks

Taylor Swift is reportedly working hard on a new studio album that is expected to be her “most experimental” release to date.

The pop star-turned country singer has spent the past few weeks writing and recording her latest album in Nashville, a source told The Sun in a Tuesday report.

The hitmaker hasn’t released a studio album since 2020, when she debuted her critically acclaimed album Folklore in July and Evermore in December of that year.

New Album: Taylor Swift, 32, has been hard at work in Nashville making a new studio album; pictured on stage in 2021

According to the source, the music on the upcoming album will be a very different dive from her other previous releases.

“Taylor is enjoying the process of tinkering with new sounds and will showcase a range of genres on her next album, which will delight her fans,” the music insider revealed.

The source explained that the singer will be working with a number of different artists in the making of her latest album.

“It will also be her most collaborative album to date and she is eager to work with emerging female artists and producers.”

Anders: Her new studio album will go in a different direction from her other previous songs; seen in 2019 in Los Angeles

With regard to the album’s overall sound, some of the songs are similar to songs from other top artists.

“She recently invited some friends to write with her and the songs they came up with reminded her team of Stevie Nicks and Joan Armatrading,” the insider added.

Her tunes will also reportedly reference her budding romance with her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, rather than focusing on heartbreak and breakup like previous albums.

New Focus: According to a music insider, some of her music will focus on her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn; the couple together in the picture in 2019 in London

New collaborations: Taylor will work with up-and-coming female artists and producers, according to The Sun; pictured in 2021

Folklore won Album of the Year at the 63rd Grammy Awards, making Taylor also the first woman to win the specific award three times.

Between her Grammy win and her alleged work on new music, the award-winning singer has released re-recorded songs and albums in 2021, including Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).

During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyersthe talented singer-songwriter opened up about re-recording songs.

Two years: Taylor released her latest studio album two years earlier in 2020, featuring Folklore and Evermore later that year; pictured performing with Haim

Original tracks: the award-winning music artist will focus on ‘new sounds’ for her next studio album; pictured in London in May 2021

“I’ve always wanted to have my own music ever since I started making music,” she explains. Taylor added that many music artists in the industry do not own any of their work.

“Something happened years ago where I made it very clear that I wanted to be able to buy my music,” she added. However, her music was “sold to someone else.”

“So I just thought, I was the one who made this music first. I can just make it again,” Taylor said.

The musician has already focused on making her latest album in Nashville, and additional details about a title or potential release date have yet to be revealed.

Lucky: Taylor started dating publicly in 2017, but had seen each other out of the public eye months before; seen in 2019 in New York City