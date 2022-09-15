Taylor Swift is a grieving daughter in new teaser trailer for David O. Russell’s Amsterdam

Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift makes her return to the big screen in director David O. Russell’s star-studded crime drama Amsterdam.

And the 32-year-old singer showed off her acting skills in a teaser trailer released Wednesday.

She also appeared among a slew of promotional posters for the upcoming film, in which she will star alongside Margot Robbie and Christian Bale.

Swift stars as ‘Liz’, a glamorous young woman mourning the sudden death of her father.

The new trailer shows an emotional Liz speaking with old friends Burt and Harold (played by Academy Award winner Christian Bale and BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington) outside a cafe in 1930s Amsterdam.

Reluctantly, she confesses to the duo that she doesn’t believe her father died of natural causes and that something sinister might be going on.

“I don’t know if I can talk about this…,” Liz says. “I don’t believe he died of natural causes.”

Taylor’s Liz can be seen dressed from head to toe in dark green with her curly blonde hair tucked into a flat-brimmed hat. Her lips are painted red and a velvet scarf is wrapped around her shoulders.

Burt and Harold look on in amazement before the trailer tells them they are visiting the funeral home where Liz’s father’s body is located.

They are joined by a grieving Liz and a detective-like character played by comedian Chris Rock, who voices his own suspicions.

According to the official movie short contentBurt, Harold and their nurse friend Valerie (played by Margot Robbie) unknowingly become the prime suspects in the alleged murder of Liz’s father.

They learn that something they had previously witnessed holds the key to the man’s cause of death, leading the trio to team up to “uncover one of the most outrageous conspiracies in American history.”

Bale, Robbie, Washington, Swift and the rest of the murder mystery cast were highlighted in new promotional posters, which were unveiled Wednesday in conjunction with the new teaser.

Also starring in the film: Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert de Niro, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Michael Shannon and Alessandro Nivola.

Swift’s involvement with Russell’s Amsterdam was first revealed last June, as reported by Variety.

The hitmaker of Our Song is no stranger to acting. She has previously appeared in a number of films since launching her music career in 2006.

She made her film debut in the rom-com Valentine’s Day in 2010, co-starring Twilight’s Julia Roberts and Taylor Lautner.

She has also voiced the role of Audrey in the 2012 animated film The Lorax.

Most recently, Swift starred in the critically panned film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit Broadway musical Cats.

She also recently debuted her short directorial debut, All Too Well, at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Amsterdam is slated for release on October 7, but the film was reportedly shown over the weekend at a private screening held by Russell and Bale in Los Angeles. THR.

It was an A-list affair, with people like Succession’s Ben Stiller and Jeremy Strong getting caught on seats in the theater.

Director Adam McKay is said to have hosted a Q&A with director Russell and the film’s co-lead, Bale.

October will be a busy month for Swift as she’s about to release her highly anticipated tenth studio alum, Midnights, just weeks after its theatrical release in Amsterdam.

The new record, which Swift unveiled at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, is inspired by “the stories of 13 sleepless nights across my life.”

Midnights will be Swift’s first album of new material since 2020’s Evermore.

This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through horrors and sweet dreams. The floors we walk on and the demons we face,” she wrote in an August 29 Instagram post.

“For all of us who toss and turn and have decided to leave the lanterns on and go searching—hoping that maybe we’ll meet when the clock strikes twelve.

She concluded: ‘Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights spanning my life, will be released on October 21. Meet me at midnight.