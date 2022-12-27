Taylor Swift helps vinyl albums outsell CDs in the UK for the first time in 35 years with Midnights

Taylor Swift has helped push vinyl album sales so high that they have outsold CDs for the first time in 35 years.

Her fan base has made the 33-year-old singer’s Midnights album the UK’s best-selling vinyl record of the century.

This has helped boost annual revenue generated from vinyl album sales above CD for the first time since 1987, according to the guardian.

Impressive: (pictured from August)

While CD sales have declined over the past two decades, vinyl’s popularity has returned in recent years.

Speaking to the publication, Kim Bayley, CEO of the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA), said: “This is a defining moment for the entire music industry.

“After the CD came along and pretty much killed the vinyl business, few of us would have believed that a renaissance like this was possible.”

Unbelievable:

Midnights has sold more than six million album-equivalent units worldwide, three million of them in the United States.

Taylor broke a sales record by moving that many units in just two months, according to NME.

Midnights also had the distinction of becoming the first album to sell over a million physical copies since 2015.

High note: (pictured from November)

Adding to the impressive achievements, the Anti-Hero singer becomes the only artist to have five albums sell over a million units during their week of release.

In a statement issued by Universal Music Group, Chairman and Chief Executive Sir Lucian Grainge said: “Taylor is a multidimensional creative force whose achievements rank her among the most successful artists in music history, and we are delighted and honored to partner with her. her all over the world”. so many aspects of her career.

Taylor, who turned 33 on December 13, was also celebrating her Society of Songwriters and Composers Awards nomination Thursday for Best Song for a Drama/Documentary for her song Carolina, from the film Where the Crawdads Sing.

The Grammy winner will compete against Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Applause, written by Tell It Like A Woman’s Diane Warren, and (You Made It Feel Like ) Home” by Bones and All, which was written by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The nomination unofficially shortlists Taylor’s song for Academy Award contention.

The Amsterdam actress will kick off her The Eras tour in March and will perform some 52 arena shows across North America through August.

Eras Tour:

Despite the difficulties in buying tickets online, Taylor has already sold around 2.4 million tickets, breaking the single-day sales record and making The Eras Tour the highest-grossing tour ever for a female artist. .

Tickets are still available for various venues through online vendors like Stub Hub, Seat Geek, and Vivid Seats.

Some fans who were unable to purchase seats the day tickets went on sale are suing Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation, alleging fraud, misrepresentation and antitrust violations over the failed Eras Tour ticket sales.