And her next album, out next month, is called Midnights

Taylor Swift’s name has been dropped as a possible Super Bowl halftime performer.

The 32-year-old Red singer may be on stage on February 12, 2023, when the last football game of the season takes place, her fans think.

Swift’s followers came up with the theory after the NFL made a big announcement Thursday night that could be seen as a clue.

It was shared that Apple Music will sponsor the show after Pepsi dropped out in May.

And while Swift’s name wasn’t mentioned for Super Bowl LVII, her fans think it’s obvious the blonde beauty will be involved due to the timing of the announcement.

The clues are a bit far-fetched, but they make sense to her fans.

The top clue is that the NFL’s announcement that Apple Music was a halftime sponsor was made at midnight, and Swift has a link to midnight: she often makes her announcements at midnight, she often uses the word midnight in her work, and her next album is titled Midnights.

Could it be? Taylor Swift’s name has been dropped as a possible Super Bowl halftime performer. The 32-year-old Red singer might be on stage on February 12, 2023, when the last football game of the season takes place, her fans think; seen on September 9 in Toronto

News: The NFL has announced that Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. The multi-year sponsorship begins with Super Bowl 57 on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona

LEADER! The top clue is that the NFL’s announcement that Apple Music was a halftime sponsor was made at midnight, and Swift has a midnight link.

Her fans have come up with a long list of why they think Swift will be the Super Bowl halftime performer.

Previously, the songbird announced new work at midnight.

The Bad Blood crooner also often uses the word midnight in his work.

And her next album, out next month, is titled Midnights.

And then there’s her Midnights Mayhem With Me series on TikTok. On the platform, she has announced the track titles from her upcoming album every night.

The clues are revealed one by one at midnight.

And then there is her link to Coca-Cola. She’s been repping the brand for a while now, which may explain why she’s never previously been a Pepsi-sponsored performer for the halftime show.

Coca-Cola and Pepsi are fierce rivals and do not like to overlap in any way.

Swift’s fan is convinced there is a connection between the halftime show and the superstar.

Makes sense: The Bad Blood crooner also often uses the word midnight in his work. And her next album, out next month, is titled Midnights

The announcement read: ‘We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“We couldn’t think of a more fitting partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology,” said the NFL’s. Nana-Yaw Asamoah of the partnership.’

This year, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg, from left, during halftime during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The game took place on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Out: Apple Music replaces Pepsi, which was a sponsor for the last 10 years