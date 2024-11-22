Taylor Swift fans were left bitterly divided over the meaning behind her orange Eras Tour outfits

Taylor Swift fans are convinced she’s teasing new music with her orange lipstick and outfits.

The Mastermind singer, 34, is known for giving her fans ‘Easter Eggs’, or subtle hints that they turn into conspiracy theories about her work.

The latest is that her orange ensembles hint at brand new music, but dedicated Swifties are divided on what her next era will be.

Content creator Courtney, based in South Dakota, has a viral video breaking the popular fan theory for her 124,000 followers.

Courtney, who makes videos as Swiftie Sweetheart, explained that she thinks there will be an orange era after the Eras Tour is over.

“You can convince me it’s once or twice because she likes it, but once it’s a trend, that means it’s intentional,” Courtney said of her recent flurry of plaid looks.

While many of the plaid outfits were intended to promote The Tortured Poets Department, some were after the album’s rollout, including Carolina Herrera’s plaid coat and miniskirt that she wore earlier this week during a night out in New York City with Faith Hill and Este Haim.

“That orange lip is not the red lip classic,” Courtney noted of Taylor’s plaid look paired with a coral lipstick.

Sabrina Carpenter joined Taylor in New Orleans on October 26 for her surprise song set

Eras Tour opener Gracie Abrams joined Taylor on stage on November 16 to perform their song Us while wearing a white outfit

The Shake It Off singer is known for her iconic crimson lipstick, which she sings about in her song Style, but she’s been mixing it up lately, which fans say is another Easter egg.

“It reminds me of a very orange door at the end of the Eras Tour at the end of the Karma,” Courtney explained.

Courtney added that the global superstar highlighted the orange dresses she wore as she sang surprise songs during two stops of her sold-out Eras Tour.

Both of her openers, Sabrina Carpenter, 25, and Gracie Abrams, 25, joined her on stage for the surprise songs and bowed to her while wearing white outfits.

Courtney pointed out that white was associated with TTPD, which could mean the latest album “may be stepping aside to make room for what’s to come.”

Fans flocked to the comments to debate what the shade could mean for Taylor’s coming era.

“I’m confident the door will open on Vancouver N3. No idea what will be on the other side. But there’s definitely something there,” one Swiftie responded.

“Orange is the next color,” one fan agreed, as her albums all have color palettes associated with them.

Some fans thought the specific sunset shade was a reference to her love life with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

One brought up her lyrics to Daylight, writing, “I once believed love would be black and white, but it’s golden.”

Others thought it could be a tribute to the footballer’s team, the Chiefs, as it is a mix of their colours, red, gold and white.

Another person agreed that the shadow symbolized the end of the Eras Tour, explaining: ‘Sunset – vibrant orange and yellow – warmth, endings, transitions, fleeting beauty of change and glow of nostalgia. Saying goodbye with moments of peace and making room for a new day/start.’

Swifties also talked about her recent holiday merchandise drop and how some items had orange and plaid accents.

A superfan pointed out that the Bejeweled necklace she released in the Christmas collection shows an orange jewel.

Others took the conspiracy theories one step further with a Wizard of Oz tie-in.

“I saw someone predict that Rep TV would be announced in Vancouver and the plaid would play the Wizard of Oz. Plaid is a reference to Dorothy and Vancouver is the Emerald City,” one supporter predicted.

One summed it up: “Girl is going to release a new album.”