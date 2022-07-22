Taylor Swift dons leather trousers, joins her longtime friends Haim onstage for mashup of songs

Taylor Swift surprised thousands when she took the stage with Haim at their concert at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday night.

The 32-year-old singer and the band, which consists of sisters Danielle, Alana and Este, performed a mashup of their respective tracks Love Story and Gasoline during the show.

The artists were also featured in a TikTok video shared with the Grammy-winning singer’s account on Thursday afternoon.

The clip featured the three members of Haim getting ready for their big show.

The trio then looked back and seemed surprised by Swift’s presence in their dressing room.

Notably, the You Belong With Me singer wore a sleeveless black top and Louis Vuitton leather pants, both of which were the mainstays for the band’s members on their ongoing One More Haim Tour.

The artist also added a song to her video to imply she was a “copycat.”

Swift wrote a short note in the caption of her post that read: ‘Hitting copypaste on your friends’ looks like @haimtheband.”

The Champagne Problems singer has previously collaborated several times with her old friends.

The singer and band first met in the mid-2010s and opened for her during the North American leg of her 1989 World Tour, which took place in 2015.

Front woman: Danielle definitely struck the right chord

In the spirit: Este showed off her signature ‘bass face’

Shining star: Alana was at the top of her game after starring in the PT Anderson movie Licorice Pizza last year

Skills: The pop rock trio even performed a choreography

Swift and the members of Haim were then spotted in each other’s company in numerous photos shared on social media over the years.

The first collaboration between the artists was on the song No Body, No Crime, which was featured on the Willow singer’s 2020 album Evermore.

While the song wasn’t based on actual events, the hitmaker named the song’s main character Este in reference to the band’s bassist.

Swift and the members of Haim later collaborated on a remixed version of their song Gasoline, which was released on the expanded version of their 2020 album Women in Music Pt. III.

The remixed track was subsequently released as a single last February.

The collaborative version of the song later peaked at number 21 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.