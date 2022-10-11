Taylor Swift cuts a chic figure in taupe trousers and black blazer in NYC

Her 10th studio album Midnights will be released on October 21, 2022.

And less than two weeks before the highly anticipated album release, Taylor Swift was spotted in New York City for a screening of the movie The Banshees of Inisherin.

Taylor, 32, cut a chic figure in a black blouse with taupe trousers, with a blazer and her signature red lips.

Taylor looked stunning in a pair of brown pants that she paired with a classic black knit top and a matching blazer.

She added patent leather shoes with a black and red handbag over her shoulder; the Grammy-winning artist painted her pout a crimson tone.

Taylor wore her long locks in light waves and rocked her signature heavy bangs.

She attended the screening of The Banshees of Inisherin, a 2022 comedy starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

The Banshees of Inisherin will be released on October 21, which also happens to be the same day as Taylor’s album.

The award-winning artist, who released her first album in 2006, will release Midnights, her 10th studio album, on October 21, 2022.

Taylor announced the news of her upcoming album on August 28 while performing at the MTV Video Music Awards.

After shocking fans at the surprising record, the artist took to social media to provide background information on her latest project.

Taylor revealed that Midnights is a 13 track album, with six on “Side A” and seven on “Side B.”

We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they talk back. We’re spinning in our homemade cages and praying we’re not about to make a fatal life-changing mistake right now,” she wrote on her Instagram on Aug. 29.

This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through horrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace on and the demons we face. For all of us who toss and turn and have decided to leave the lanterns on and start searching – in the hope that maybe when the clock strikes twelve … we will meet ourselves.”

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights spanning my life, will be released on October 21. Meet me at midnight.’

Shortly after, Taylor revealed each song title in a series of TikTok videos she called “Midnights Mayhem With Me.”

She also shared background stories about each song through her social media.

The track list is: Lavender Haze, Maroon, Anti-Hero, Snow on the Beach, You’re On Your’e Own, Kid, Midnight Rain, Question…?, Vigilante S**t, Bejeweled, Labyrinth, Karma , Sweet Nothing and Mastermind.

She hinted that the song Lavender Haze was actually inspired by her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 31.

Taylor also revealed that the title came after watching Mad Men and looking up the phrase after hearing it, later discovering that it was a common phrase in the 1950s to describe when she was in love.

“When you were in the lavender mist, it meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I really loved that,” she said on a spool she posted to Instagram.

“I think a lot of people are dealing with this now, not just as ‘public figures’ because we live in the age of social media. And when the world finds out you’re in love with someone, they’ll think about it,” she said.

“Like my six-year relationship, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors and gossip, and we just ignore it. And so this song is kind of about ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff,” Taylor added.