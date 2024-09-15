Taylor Swift arrives at Chiefs-Bengals game after Donald Trump revealed his hatred for Travis Kelce’s girlfriend in furious Truth Social post

Taylor Swift made her arrival at Arrowhead Stadium before a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift made a stylish entrance in a long Chiefs T-shirt, long black boots and gold jewelry.

The pop star, who is already a regular on news cycles, was once again a topic of national discussion on Sunday after Donald Trump wrote “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” in all caps on Truth Social.

Swift’s recent endorsement of Kamala Harris’s presidential bid generated some 338,000 visits to Vote.gov, a federal voter registration website she linked to in last week’s Instagram post about the vice president.

Trump had already criticized her this week, saying he likes “Mrs. Mahomes a lot more,” a reference to Brittany, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick. Brittany recently expressed her support for Trump’s 20-point platform by liking one of his campaign Instagram posts. Since then, conservatives and liberals have both praised and criticized her for her support of Trump.

Taylor Swift made her arrival at Arrowhead Stadium before a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs.

The question lingering Sunday was whether political differences would prevent Swift and Brittany from reuniting at Arrowhead Stadium.

At the NFL’s Week 1 opener, Swift was in a luxury box alongside Chariah Gordon, the fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Noticeably absent from Swift’s box was her friend Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

That helped fuel speculation that there could be a rift between the two over political differences.

But, as sources told the Daily Mail after the first game of the season, there is no bad blood between the two.

The couple had been spotted at a swanky Kansas City cocktail bar after the first game of the 2024 season, celebrating the start of another NFL campaign.

Swift and Mahomes were also spotted together enjoying the US Open men’s singles final last Sunday.

Former President Donald Trump said he prefers Brittany Mahomes over Taylor Swift

Whether Swift will be reunited in the luxury box with Brittany Mahomes remains to be seen.

The friends’ different political leanings have fueled rumors of a breakup, which have been debunked.

When Taylor Fritz was defeated by Jannik Sinner, Brittany and Taylor were seen warmly embracing each other as drinks flowed in their suite (not including Brittany, who is pregnant).

The two couples appeared to be in good spirits as guests sipped champagne.

The group, minus Brittany, ordered two bottles of Moët et Chandon rosé Champagne and two bottles of Impérial Moët et Chandon Champagne, sources close to Travis said. The US Sun.

They later enjoyed a double date in New York City, as both couples arrived hand in hand at Meduza Mediterrania.

But since then, Swift has fully backed Harris, whereas before it was just rumors.

Brittany has also been the subject of some pretty brutal harassment from Swift’s fans in recent days since her endorsement.

But a source told DailyMail.com exclusively that they “respect that they have different views” and made a “pact” to avoid discussing politics last month.

It remains to be seen whether the friends will be seen together off the field.

Taylor and Brittany didn’t seem to hold any hard feelings after sitting separately at the Chiefs’ first game.

Brittany and Taylor seemed to be in good spirits as they watched Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz.

On the field, it should be a close battle, with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce expected to play starring roles.

Last week, with Swift around, the Chiefs were able to beat the Baltimore Ravens, even though the Mahomes-Kelce connection wasn’t at its best.

Kelce caught three of his four targets for just 34 yards and finished the night as Kansas City’s fourth-leading receiver.

He’ll be hoping to bounce back against a Cincinnati team that was upset at home in Week 1 by the New England Patriots.