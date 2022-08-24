Taylor Swift and rumored fiance Joe Alwyn step out for glamorous NYC dinner with pal Lena Dunham

Taylor Swift and her alleged fiancé Joe Alwyn were spotted this week at a glamorous dinner party in New York City.

The longtime couple, who refused to confirm a whirl of rumors that they are engaged, were seen swinging by the private club Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

They came out of the building with their friend Lena Dunham, 36, who recently thanked them for their ‘notes’ on her new film Sharp Stick.

Taylor was still noticeably ring-free as her left hand was exposed with no jewelry on it.

Cut a stylish figure on her last sighting, Taylor emphasized her petite frame in a perfectly fitting floral outfit that closed over her trimmed midriff.

Meanwhile, Joe, who has been involved with Taylor for six years but notoriously tight-lipped about his personal life, was dashing as ever in a white button-down.

Lena, who achieved national fame creating and starring in the show Girls, donned a loose-fitting gray outfit for her latest sighting.

She recently expressed her gratitude to Taylor and Joe for their feedback on her new film Sharp Stick, which has polarized critics.

“They’re just really good friends of mine who saw a very early cut of the film and gave me notes,” Lena told Elle in a recent interview.

“They’re both just really interesting, observant people. Taylor has been one of my close friends for a long time and Joe is an actor I ended up working with on a project I recorded a few months later.”

Joe, a British heartthrob who has starred in films like The Favorite, is part of the main cast of Lena’s upcoming medieval comedy Catherine Called Birdy.

Based on a children’s book by Karen Cushman, Catherine Called Birdy is set in the 13th century and will be released on Amazon Prime next month.

Meanwhile, Lena and Taylor have been friends for a decade, dating back to when Lena was involved with Taylor’s frequent co-writer Jack Antonoff.

Although Lena’s relationship with Jack broke down in 2018, her bond with Taylor has apparently stood the test of time.

Taylor was even one of the bridesmaids at Lena’s wedding to musician Luis Felber at the Union Club in London last year.

Meanwhile, rumors have been circulating since July that Taylor and Joe are secretly engaged, to… The sun report he proposed months ago.

Though she’s been seen in public without a ring in the meantime, a source claims she’s wearing the bauble “behind closed doors.”

An insider said: “They’ve actually been engaged for a few months, but have only told their inner circle – basically immediate family and trusted, very old friends. Everyone is also bound to secrecy.’

The source revealed that “only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told her team about the engagement.”

To hear the insider tell, the couple wants their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they exchange vows, there certainly won’t be Vogue, Rolling Stone, or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant – like them.’