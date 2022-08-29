Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn hold hands after an MTV VMAs afterparty in NYC

Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn were seen holding hands sprinting to their getaway car after attending a star-studded MTV VMAs afterparty in the Fleur Room of the Moxy Chelsea hotel on Sunday.

After a nearly six-year romance out of the limelight, the 32-year-old pop sensation seemed smitten as she grabbed her husband’s hand and followed him into the back of a luxurious black SUV wearing a short blue Moschino playsuit.

Despite wearing a pair of five-inch Alexander McQueen heels, the 11-time Grammy winner ran with ease as the Boy Erased actor, 31, who wore a black jacket and matching pants, guided her back to their vehicle.

The Conversations With Friends star was not present with his partner at the VMAs ceremony in Newark, New Jersey, where she announced a brand new album called Midnights, which will be released on October 21.

After teasing the reveal during the show, Swift posted the cover of her new album, as well as a caption, which read, “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights spanning my life, are out October 21. Meet me at midnight.’

Midnights will be Swift’s first album of new material since 2020’s Evermore.

In the second slide of the post, the Grammy winner gave fans a little context of the concept behind the new LP.

Alongside a photo of Swift with her head in her hands, she wrote: ‘We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they say something back.’

“We’re spinning in our homemade cages and praying we’re not — right now — about to make a fatal life-changing mistake,” she continued. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through horrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace on and the demons we face.’

Cardigan’s hitmaker concluded: ‘For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to leave the lanterns on and start looking – in the hope that maybe we’ll meet when the clock strikes twelve.

Splitting their time between the US and London, Swift and Alwyn have kept their relationship very private for the past year amid engagement and wedding rumours.

In September 2018, the Mary Queen of Scots actor first spoke about their decision to keep the relationship private in conversation with British Vogue.

“I know people want to know that side of things. I think we’ve been very private with success and that has now dawned on people… but I prefer to talk about work,” he said.

And months later, he continued to defend Esquire as to why they chose not to go public with their relationship.

“I didn’t take any advice on that,” he said when asked whether or not he’d been given any advice on navigating a high-profile relationship.

‘…Because I know how I feel about it. I think there’s a very clear line about what someone should share, or feel they should share, and what they don’t want to and don’t have to do.’

By March 2019, rumors of engagement began to swirl after an insider told Us Weekly that the singer was all the way with Joe.

“Taylor’s friends are all about proposing and how she really wants to marry Joe. He’s her dream man.’

In an interview with The Guardian in August 2019, Taylor claimed she is no longer sharing because the relationship is “not up for discussion.”

“I’ve learned that when I do that, people think it’s up for debate, and our relationship isn’t up for debate,” she explained, adding that it’s a “boundary” she’s set for herself that limits her life.” manageable’.

But she publicly thanked him when she took home the Grammy for Album Of The Year last year, and just two months later it was reported that they had “discussed future plans” and that she could see herself marrying Joe one day,” the statement said. BBC. Entertainment tonight.

Most recently, Joe told WSJ Magazine in April, “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’m engaged, I’d have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say it, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say it.’