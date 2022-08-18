WhatsNew2Day
Taylor Lautner reveals his fiancée Taylor Dome will take his last name after they’re married

Entertainment
By Merry

‘We’re going to be the same person’: Twilight’s Taylor Lautner reveals that his fiancee Taylor Dome will take his last name after they get married… so they’ll have the SAME name

By Brenda Dennehy for Mailonline and Sam Joseph Semon for Dailymail.com

Published: 10:46, August 18, 2022 | Updated: 10:49 AM, August 18, 2022

Twilight’s Taylor Lautner has revealed his fiancée, Taylor Dome will take the actor’s last name when they get married – making her name Taylor Lautner as well.

Despite some couples getting inventive with their last names, the beloved couple is sticking to tradition.

In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Taylor, 30, joked about how they will essentially have the same name once they tie the knot.

Confusing: Twilight's Taylor Lautner Has Revealed His Fiance, Taylor Dome Will Take Actor's Last Name When They Marry - Making Her Name Taylor Lautner Too

After sharing details about the engagement in 2018, he revealed how they will handle the sutuarion.

‘[I was] like, do you like this last name? Because we already share one name. So it gets extra complicated,” he told host and former American Idol winner Kelly.

“We literally become the same person.

“We either keep it super simple or super complicated,” the actor told Kelly, before admitting that “a lot of people” use “boy Tay” or “girl Tay” to avoid confusion when addressing the couple.

Tradition: Taylor Lautner's fiancée, Taylor Dome, will take the actor's last name when they get married, thus also calling her Taylor Lautner

Let everyone know: The artist started dating his current partner and they became Instagram official in 2018

The couple were first introduced in 2018 and they started dating that same year.

The Cuckoo actor was previously involved with several other entertainment industry figures, and he had a short-lived relationship with his Valentine’s Day colleague Taylor Swift that began and ended in 2009.

The artist went on to work with Lily Collins, Marie Avgeropoulos and Billie Lourd, meeting the artists on the sets of productions in which they appeared.

The artist started dating his current partner and they officially became Instagram in 2018.

The pair were often spotted in each other’s company on various outings over the next two years.

The actor then announced he was engaged to the nurse with a post shared on his Instagram account last November.

He also wrote a short message in the caption of his post that read, “And so all my wishes came true.”

Asking the question: The actor then announced he was engaged to the nurse with a post shared on his Instagram account last November

Lautner spoke about his now-fiancée’s stance on his role in Twilight during an interview with Todaywhere he noted that she wasn’t necessarily on his side for the film series.

The artist humorously pointed out that Dome “isn’t Team Jacob. So she marries the other team.’

The actor went on to state that although his partner preferred Robert Pattinson on the series, he made an effort to show her his side of the story.

He stated: ‘She was the die-hard Team Edward. But you know, I converted her.’

She was on Team Edward! Lautner spoke about his now fiancé's stance on his role in Twilight during an interview with Today, where he noted that she wasn't necessarily on his side for the film series.

