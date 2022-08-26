Taylor Lautner cuddles up with adorable rescue pups at Vanderpump Dogs in LA

Twilight star Taylor Lautner uses his star power in an effort to find forever homes for homeless dogs in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, the actor teamed up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition and paid a visit to Vanderpump Dogs, where he made several videos encouraging his Instagram followers to rescue or adopt a puppy in need.

“Hi guys, Taylor and Oliver here, we’re at Vanderpump Dogs in Los Angeles,” he began, holding Oliver, a small white dog, in his arms.

He continued: ‘If you’re in the area, or passing by here, make sure to come rescue or adopt, they have incredible animals here; they take good care of them, so come by.’

The 30-year-old actor kicked off his torrent of videos on Thursday with an adorable clip of himself stalking one of his two adopted dogs, Remi.

“Hi Rem Rem, what have you got there?” he asked the adorable German Shepherd, who was lounging on a couch with a tennis ball in his mouth.

Dressed in khaki pants with a stylish black button-down shirt and white sneakers, the Michigan native made his introductory talk for rescue and adoption.

“Going out with @hillspet at @vanderpumpdogs to celebrate the final week of the @cleartheshelters campaign to help end pet homelessness,” he captioned the clip.

Lautner could also be seen kissing Oliver and Nancy, a black and white dog about Oliver’s size, in a dog playpen.

‘I’ve had the pleasure of dealing with so many wonderful puppies looking for their forever home! @hillspet @cleartheshelters,” the actor captioned.

“More than 6 million animals enter US animal shelters every year,” the Michigan resident revealed in the photo’s caption, adding that a dog named Nancy “stole my heart” this afternoon.

During the promotional campaign, Lautner held an interview at the facility, where he asked his fiancée Taylor Dome a question.

‘What do you think @taydome… do we need to get another sibling for @remandlil [Remi and Lili]?!’ he asked, in reference to their two previously adopted female dogs.

“Now I can’t c**p my fiancé because she forced me to take the second dog,” he heard the interviewee say, who moments later turned to the camera to make his own statement.

“Recording it so you can never really deny it,” the interviewee joked.

Lautner made one last pitch to his fans: ‘If you’ve been thinking about adoption, this is your sign!! read more at www.hillscleartheshelters.com.’

He ended the action by holding Nancy in his arms for several bags of Hill’s Pet Nutrition dog food.

‘Thank you @hillspet for letting me be a part of such an important campaign!’

Earlier this month, Lautner and Dome revealed they plan to include their two pups – Remi and Lily – in their upcoming wedding anniversary, in an interview with People, although they are still figuring out exactly how to enjoy their special day.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2018 and got engaged in November 2021.

