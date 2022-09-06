Taylor Estate 2020 $22 Shiraz wins overall champion at VINUS awards and their Aldi wines win gold

It won 17 trophies and double gold medals at the Argentine wine show

A $22 Australian Shiraz has been named one of the best in the world at a prestigious international wine show.

Taylors Estate 2020 Shiraz was crowned overall champion for 2022 at the VINUS International Wine and Spirits Competition.

The family owned and operated winery was the only Australian maker represented in the competition but claimed 17 medals with its Shiraz earning a gold medal.

Made from grapes grown on the limestone coast in the Clare Valley region, the 2020 Shiraz has matured for 12 months in American oak and has notes of dark plum, cherry and red currant.

The affordable 2021 Shiraz won more than one gong at the awards ceremony and was named best.

The 2021 Aldi Special Release Chardonnay won a double gold medal, while the 2020 Aldi Special Release Shiraz won gold.

The Aldi Special release Shiraz costs just $15.99 and is still available in stores, but the chardonnay is no longer available.

The family-owned South Australian winery claimed 17 recognitions at the Argentine awards with its Aldi-exclusive Chardonnay and Shiraz which also earned gold medals

The VINUS International Wine and Spirits Competition is held each year in Argentina with a panel of expert judges from the industry, including sommeliers, journalists, oenology professionals, sensory analysts and international traders.

Taylors Wines, third generation Winemaker and Managing Director Mitchell Taylor, said it was “something different” for the company to gain international recognition.

“It’s been a challenging couple of years, but the Australian wine industry is resilient,” he said.

“Despite the obstacles, there are some green shoots of optimism and excitement as we welcome more and more international travelers to our wine regions. With awards like this we can promote the story of Australian quality wine to the world.’