Taylor Armstrong is joining Real Housewives of Orange County

Taylor Armstrong traded a diamond for an orange. The former reality star returns to Bravo in a new Housewives franchise, DailyMail.com reports.

A fellow castmate close to Taylor has exclusively confirmed that the 51-year-old will be joining the new season of Real Housewives of Orange County, though she hasn’t become a permanent member of the show yet.

Armstrong was just coming out of a successful season of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip and sources revealed it just “makes sense” for her to join the OC crew.

She’s back: Taylor Armstrong has joined the Real Housewives of Orange County, a castmate exclusively confirmed to DailyMail.com

A cast member close to Taylor tells DailyMail.com, “We’re all excited that Taylor is filming with us.”

“While Taylor hasn’t been cast yet, she will be showing her life to the ladies of Orange County,” she added.

The mother of one’s return to Bravo should be seamless after she recently starred in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip Ex-Wives Club on Peacock.

‘She did so well on the Ultimate Girls Trip it makes sense that she would join Tamra [Judge] on OC,” a cast member told me.

A cast member close to Taylor tells DailyMail.com: “We’re all excited to have Taylor film with us. Although Taylor hasn’t been cast yet, she’ll be showing her life to the ladies of Orange County.”

They added of Taylor, “Her life is thriving now, she’s a different woman than the one we saw on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Armstrong was an original cast member of RHOBH, starring in its first three seasons from 2010 to 2013. She later returned as a guest on the series in seasons four through six.

Her time on the series was fraught with personal drama as her marriage to Russell Armstrong ended on camera rolls amid allegations of abuse.

The reality star claimed Russell got abusive while pregnant with their daughter and said things got worse after Kennedy was born.

OG: Armstrong was an original cast member of RHOBH, starring in the first three seasons from 2010 to 2013, and most recently starring in season two of Peacock’s Ultimate Girls’ Trip (cast pictured LR Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Phaedra Parken , Brandi Glanville and Dorinda Medley)

In her memoir, Hiding From Reality, Armstrong describes Russell’s abusive behavior during their marriage, which landed her in the hospital after he suspected her of sleeping with a Chippendales dancer at Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter’s bachelorette party in Las Vegas.

At the time, tests on her battered eye — the result of Russell’s punch — revealed that 40% of the bone supporting the eye was broken and Taylor would require reconstructive surgery, which involved titanium implants.

Taylor had previously revealed that she wanted to be cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, hoping Russell would control his temper.

‘She did so well on the Ultimate Girls Trip it makes sense that she would join Tamra [Judge] on OC,” dished a cast member (Amstrong, judge pictured in June)

Russell committed suicide in 2011, shortly after Taylor filed for divorce.

Outside of the housewives, Taylor joined season four of the couples therapy reality series Couples Rehabilitation in 2014.

She also found unexpected viral fame when a screen shot of Housewives starring Kyle Richards was used in a now infamous woman yelling at cat meme.

Armstrong will be featured in Season 17 of RHOC.