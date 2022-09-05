Tayla Damir celebrates lavish hen’s weekend in Melbourne

WAG Tayla Damir has shared her luxurious multi-day hen weekend with friends at Crown in Melbourne.

The Love Island star opted for a cost-free shindig as she celebrated in town.

Tayla took to Instagram to share her arrival at Crown Towers in Champagne and balloons that read: ‘Bride’.

Five-star dinners, high tea and a luxury party bus: Tayla Damir (pictured) enjoyed a very lavish hen weekend in Melbourne prior to her wedding to Nathan Broad

Tower suites in the hotel often sell for $1,400 per night.

The star and her friends then enjoyed high tea at the Crystal Club, where the glamorous girls ate treats.

Tayla then revealed that she had opened a present for her mother’s night from a Chanel boutique.

The star and her friends enjoyed a private room above the Collingwood Hotel, with a cutout of her fiancé. The girls played bridal games during the event

Taylor chose this gorgeous dress for her most important day out over the hen weekend

The girls then enjoyed a fancy dinner at Koko at Crown, where they dined on Japanese Teppanyaki cuisine.

“Our Chef Bon kept us well fed and entertained with his jokes and great cooking,” Tayla wrote.

Tayla then talked about Day Two at Crown, with a makeup artist coming to the suite to cheer her up for the day’s events.

“I had some champagne with the girls before putting on my first dress,” Tayla documented.

Tayla then donned a gorgeous beaded mini dress that grazed her thighs and had a floral design.

Tayla kept it glam in a sensational formal dress

“We ate delicious food and played hilarious games,” Tayla wrote.

Then the girls boarded a luxury coach that had a full bar, where they all sang along.

“The girls sewed me a beauty with this veil and sash,” Tayla wrote.

Tayla opted for a thigh-grazing beaded dress for a night out

Tayla later enjoyed a drink and a sing-along

The party then moved on to Karaoke, which featured hits from the 2000s.

Tayla let fans know that she woke up with a hangover and slept all day.

The model announced her engagement to the three-time premiership player in June.

The group ended up at a karaoke joint after Tayla changed her outfit

She posted a video to Instagram of the three-time AFL premiership player proposing at their Melbourne home.

The Myer Ambassador, 24, who has been in a relationship with Nathan since early last year, recently revealed their family plans during an Instagram Q&A at .

She said she would like them to get married before they have children, citing her “traditional” upbringing.

“I’m traditional in the sense that I’d prefer to be married first, but then the baby-making has to start,” she wrote.

Tayla rose to fame in the first season of Love Island Australia.

She was paired up with Grant Crapp and the pair split shortly after the final.