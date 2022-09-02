Taxi for Putin! Hackers bring gridlock to Moscow by sending hundreds of cabs to fake pick-up point

<!–

Hackers targeted a Russian taxi app on Thursday and sent hundreds of drivers to the same address in Moscow, causing massive traffic jams in the city center.

Yandex Taxi, a Russian app similar to Uber that allows users to order taxis to their location, is said to have been targeted in the morning. The company later confirmed the incident in a statement.

“On the morning of September 1, Yandex Taxi encountered an attempt by attackers to disrupt the service. Forbes.ru.

As a result of the hack, taxis flocked to Moscow’s Kutuzovsky Prospekt, a major road that runs east-west and leads into the center of the Russian capital.

With its eight to ten lanes, Kutuzovsky Prospekt is rarely fixed. However, drivers were in traffic for about 40 minutes because of the false pick-up orders.

The company said its security department “immediately stopped attempts to artificially order the taxis”. However, this was not enough to stop the stalemate.

Drivers were stuck in traffic for another 40 minutes because of fake orders. The issue of compensation will be resolved in the near future,” the company said.

It noted that it had already addressed the vulnerability that enabled the hack.

Footage from Moscow showed the stalemate. Video from one of the taxis showed dozens of yellow cars barely moving – all pointing in the same direction.

The person who recorded the video then showed his phone screen, which had an address on Kutuzovsky Prospekt.

No one has taken responsibility for the hack, but it comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces continue their invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

In addition to the battles on the ground, each side has also engaged in cyber warfare – conducted by the respective states or vigilantes.

Russia has long been known for launching cyber attacks against other countries that are on its bad side. A recent example was pro-Kremlin hackers targeting the Latvian government after the country declared Russia a sponsor of terrorism.

However, Kiev has turned Moscow’s own cyberwarfare tactics on itself, with civilian hackers targeting government infrastructure, trolls targeting Russian diplomats — and Ukraine checking the narrative of the war online.

In the days leading up to the war, Mykhailo Fedorov — Ukraine’s digital minister and President Volodymyr Zelensky’s technology right-hand man — called for volunteers to create an “IT army” of hackers to aid in the fight. of his country against Russia.

Since then, dozens of Russian websites have been shut down. Russian state media has also been targeted and sensitive information has been leaked.

A large number of OSINT (open-source intelligence) social media accounts have also tirelessly monitored the ongoing war in Ukraine.

This has meant that Putin’s troop movements have been in the public domain, the atrocities of the Russian war have quickly come to light, and disinformation has been quickly fact-checked – countering the Kremlin’s vast propaganda machine.