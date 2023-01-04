Taxi driver bashed in Perth road rage incident by man in hi-vis

<!–

Confronting dashcam footage shows how a taxi driver was brutally assaulted and left lying in the middle of a busy road.

The violent traffic accident occurred in Martin, 15 miles south-east of the Perth CBD, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Video shows a man in orange hi-vis, shorts and work boots throwing the taxi driver to the ground next to his vehicle before knocking the helpless man to the ground.

He then casually strolls back to his white Toyota ute as the man lies injured on the road.

Dashcam footage shows a man (pictured) wearing an orange hi-vis shirt, shorts and work boots viciously throwing the taxi driver to the ground next to his vehicle

The taxi driver was writhing in pain and trying to get up when a female driver came to his aid.

The man eventually got to his feet, but was unsteady after the brutal violence he had just endured.

Western Australia Police said the victim had not yet filed a formal complaint, but they hoped to speak to him.

The attack stunned people who saw it online, with one commenter saying, “Incredible! What have we become?!’

The man was injured and lay on the road (pictured) as his attacker casually walked back to his white Toyota utility vehicle

Another said, ‘What’s going on? Where does all this violence come from?

Some criticized nearby motorists for not helping, saying ‘people just watched and recorded it, no better than the thug’.

But others explained why they may have been reluctant to intervene.

“People in the neighborhood may not or may not want to for a variety of reasons, including becoming a victim themselves (or) having children in the car,” one person wrote.