Tax cut vows are a distraction from the UK’s woeful productivity

The writer is a professor of public policy at the University of Cambridge

The IMF has made it official: for the foreseeable future, growth will be slow and inflation high. For the UK, which is expected to be one of the worst performing major economies, this bleak outlook comes on the heels of sluggish growth since the financial crisis. Household disposable income has risen little for over 10 years and pressures on living standards over the next 12 months will be painful.

What is there to do? You wouldn’t have picked this up from the Conservative Party leadership contest, but the biggest problem facing the UK economy is the absence of productivity growth. Productivity doesn’t make Tory members’ hearts beat faster, but it’s essential to improving living standards. While many OECD economies have experienced a decline in productivity after 2008, it was more severe in Britain than in comparable countries. It is essential to relaunch productivity growth.

If this was easy, it would have happened already. The challenge is all the greater when the money the Treasury can find in the Treasury is committed to tax cuts that make headlines, but whose impact on potential long-term growth will be minuscule. That rules out some obvious productivity gains, such as additional funding for research, early childhood education, or skills.

A silver lining to the economic storm clouds is the boost that can come from less productive companies that improve or go under during an economic downturn. Recessions often increase average productivity by affecting the weakest companies. But instead of relying on the destructive part of Schumpeter’s dynamics of capitalism, what could encourage a creative boost in productivity? Here are some inexpensive suggestions.

First, ask the new chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority – when it is finally appointed – to respond to the disturbing indications it has identified in its recent State of Competition report. It said markets have become increasingly concentrated, corporate profits have increased and the poorest households are likely to suffer the most damage. Companies will complain that now is the wrong time to make their lives harder, but it can’t hurt if the pressure of market forces is increased by competitive enforcement.

Second, focus on productivity in public services. The public sector accounts for about a fifth of Britain’s gross domestic product and public services are the “soft” infrastructure that enables the market economy to function. Rather than further cutting funding, managers should be empowered to improve their processes through more flexible budgets, decentralized decision-making, and most importantly, policy stability. A forthcoming report from the Productivity Institute contains excellent practical advice, but it will require politicians and Whitehall to stop undermining the capacity of those charged with providing services.

Further devolution of Whitehall and Westminster powers is also essential if productivity is to grow faster outside London and the South East. While unbalanced funding helps explain why the UK economy can only run on one engine, over-centralized decision-making comes into play. Local governments do not respond well to local needs, such as the mismatch between skills and employers’ demands.

One of the other low-cost options is encouraging technology start-ups through regulations and policies. This does not mean mindless demands to reduce or deregulate bureaucracy. Rather, there is a need for clear and stable regulations and standards that enable market growth and risk reduction for private sector investment.

Again, this calls for sufficiently stable policies. The transition to zero energy, transport and construction, for example, requires technical and safety standards to be set early enough and may require future minimum market guarantees or the use of public procurement to steer investment. Opportunities abound for digital business if a framework is established that enables access to data in a competitive environment and establishes a clear legal framework for privacy, security and sharing.

There’s little point in calling for additional government spending right at a time when such calls will have no traction with who will be the next prime minister, but not all productivity-boosting policies require governments to spend big. Unfortunately, they may need something that government is seemingly even more difficult to provide: a strategic view of what the economy needs and a stable policy framework.