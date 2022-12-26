Tax boost to banish zombie shops from Sydney’s high streets

Byrne said the commercial vacancy rate in the inner west was 3.9 per cent, above the Sydney average of 3 per cent, and the number of companies looking to lease commercial property in the area had fallen 23 per cent. cent from the same period last year. Loading “Vacant stores and premises on main streets have detrimental effects on the suburb, including reducing overall foot traffic in the area,” he wrote. “[They] they are prone to decay and attract anti-social behaviour, such as squatting and graffiti.” Byrne, a Labor mayor, said the council was “not looking to raise revenue at all, just to get the incentives right”. This is his second attempt at a differential rate proposal, having failed to interest the Baird government in 2015. The plan would require a change in state law. While Perrottet has yet to respond, Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman told the Herald the government was not contemplating such a change.

“The rating is based on the dominant use of the land,” he said. “The rating provisions in the Local Government Act do not currently allow a council to apply a different rate for vacant properties, and the NSW Government currently has no plans to change the legislation.” The Labor opposition also rejected the idea. “The workers have no plans to introduce new taxes,” a spokesman said on Monday. However, some business lobby groups backed the idea. Business Sydney chief executive Paul Nicolaou said people want their high streets to prosper and “incentivizing property owners with tax breaks would go a long way.” “Now is the time to stand behind our main streets and encourage big ideas and big actions,” he said. The state group, Business NSW, declined to comment.

Derelict shops have become a feature of Oxford Street in Darlinghurst. Credit:james alcock Leichhardt Annandale Chamber of Business President Mark Chapman said any scheme to encourage homeowners to occupy their homes for a long period of time is welcome. “From a landlord’s point of view, nobody likes to be told what to do with their property,” Chapman said. “But I think incentivizing homeowners to contribute to the activation of the main street or the life of the main street is very important.” Matthew Addison, president of the Council of Small Business Organizations of Australia, said the phenomenon of some owners preferring to leave their shop empty rather than rent it out at a commercially viable rate was a problem, although he was skeptical of the tax increase. “It seems like a thought bubble that should certainly be investigated,” he said.