Taurean Blacque, star of Hill Street Blues, passes away at 82 years of age following a brief illness

The acting world is in mourning on Thursday with the news that Taurean Blacque has passed away.

The actor, best known for playing Detective Neal Washington on the hit NBC crime drama series Hill Street Blues, died in Atlanta at the age of 82.

Blacque had briefly battled an undisclosed illness at the time of his death, with his family announcing the news Deadline.

The actor was born Herbert Middleton Jr. on May 10, 1940, in Newark, New Jersey, where he was refining his craft at the New Federal Theater in New York City.

He began his career with several guest roles, starting with What’s Happening in 1976.

He would guest star in Snip, Sanford and Son, Wonderbug, The Krofft Supershow, The Tony Randall Show, Charlie’s Angels, The Bob Newhart Show and Good Times.

Blacque made his feature film debut in the 1978 film House Calls, which he followed as a lawyer in the 1979 sequel Rocky II.

The actor would continue to work steadily with film roles in Beyond Death’s Door and The Hunter and TV roles in The Love Boat before landing the role of Detective Neal Washington in NBC’s Hill Street Blues.

He was one of the few stars of the show to remain on the show for the entire seven-season run, earning an Emmy nomination in 1982 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

After Hill Street Blues went off air, he starred in the films DeepStar Six and Oliver & Company before starring in the soap opera Generations.

He played Henry Marshall in just over 100 episodes of the series, but after wrapping up that show, he worked more sparingly into the 1990s.

He guest-starred in True Colors, In the Heat of the Night and Dream On, and films such as Fled

Blacque went on to play Detective Wheeler in the TV series Savannah, which appeared for most of the two-season series.

He even worked sparingly in the 2000s with Nowhere Road, Step Off and his last role in a 2018 episode of Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.

The longtime Atlanta native has also performed frequently at Atlanta’s Alliance Theater, and he has 12 children, 18 grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.