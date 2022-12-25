Tatum is 41, Celtics shut down Giannis, Bucks 139-118

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown knocked down his shots in the fourth quarter. And then he took down Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the quarter and Jayson Tatum scored 41 for Boston on Sunday to help the Celtics beat Milwaukee 139-118 in a matchup between the top two teams in the NBA.

Tatum scored 20 in the third quarter as the Celtics turned a one-point lead into a 100-86 lead. Brown took over in the fourth, contributing to the defense with an interception that sent Antetokounmpo to the ground before he rebounded and shoved Brown from behind.

“I thought he was playing pretty physical defense, nothing dirty. It seemed like it was a clean play,” Brown said. “Maybe he was a little frustrated. He got up and nudged me, for whatever reason.”

After some arguing, Antetokounmpo received a technical foul and went to the bench. The teams played the final 3:41 without further incident.

“There’s a difference between trying to be a tough guy and letting your opponent know that I’m not going to back down, that I’m not afraid of any challenge or any kind of showdown,” Brown said. “At the time he was just letting her know that.”

Antetokounmpo, who went down hard on his hand Friday night but was cleared to start, scored 27 points with nine rebounds. When asked about his team’s ability to limit the damage caused by Antetokounmpo, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said: “Limiting is crazy. I was 27”.

“He’s a great player,” he said, “and you have to be disciplined against him.”

Jrue Holiday scored 23 for Milwaukee, which lost its third straight game for the first time this season. The Celtics have also struggled of late, losing five of six before winning back-to-back games.

Still, Boston (24-10) has the best record in the league, followed by Milwaukee (22-11).

“Obviously, we lost to them last year in the playoffs and we’ve had battles with them since I came to Milwaukee,” Bucks forward Pat Connaughton said. “So it’s two teams that are very familiar with each other.”

“But it is also December 25. The NBA season is a long season, and we will be a much better basketball team by the end of this year than we are now,” he said. “And I’m sure they will be too.”

The Celtics led by 10 in the first quarter and 11 in the second, when Antetokounmpo fired back-to-back bricks from 3-point range and was dunked by Jayson Tatum in the middle.

Their lead was cut to one point, 62-61, before Bobby Portis fouled Brown with a desperation 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer. Brown missed all three free throws; he missed another in the third quarter before hitting the second and went 2-for-6 from the line.

Boston pulled away in the third, opening up a double-digit lead that Milwaukee only added briefly.

The teams met in the second round of last year’s Eastern Conference playoffs, with the Celtics winning in seven games en route to the NBA Finals. It is their first meeting since then. Last Christmas in Milwaukee, the Bucks beat Boston 117-113.

TIPS

Antetokounmpo hurt his hand after a foul against the Nets on Friday night. X-rays were negative. … Connaughton, a native of nearby Arlington, Massachusetts, made his first start of the season and scored 15. … The Celtics made five of their first six 3-point attempts. … Khris Middleton missed his fifth straight game with a knee injury. He also missed the first 20 games of the season. … Sam Hauser hit a long 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer following an upfield pass with 1.7 seconds remaining. … Derrick White hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter. He had missed 15 straight in six games.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Bucks: Visit Bulls on Wednesday night.

Celtics: Host the Rockets on Tuesday night.

