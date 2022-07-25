Tattooed man who plans to become a ‘black alien’ now wants one of his legs AMPUTATED

A body modification enthusiast who dreams of becoming a “black alien” now wants to amputate one of his legs after cutting off two fingers so that his hand looks like a claw.

Anthony Loffredo, 33, has already covered his body – including his eyeballs – in tattoos and removed his nose and upper lip to look like a ‘black alien’.

Documenting his dramatic physical changes for his 1.2 million followers on Instagram, the Frenchman now wants to go one step further by amputating his leg from the knee.

Loffredo, who has previously revealed that his extreme looks have hindered him from finding work, said: “It’s a very difficult thing because I have a healthy leg, and an amputation is a big thing.”

Despite Loffredo undergoing a number of surgical procedures — not least to split his tongue in half and remove his ears — he revealed he is still “44 percent” of the way to his goal of becoming a “black man.” to become an alien.

Loffredo is pictured before undergoing surgery to become a ‘black alien’

Loffredo said he wants to change his face further before focusing on amputating his leg. He said, ‘My next change is my face, that’s the next one.’

Loffredo has had surgery on a hole in the skin under his lower lip. He often posts images on Instagram of him sticking his forked tongue through the hole.

He has also had numerous implants placed under his skin, which is almost completely tattooed black.

In a previous Instagram post, he had suggested splitting his penis in half, prompting one social media user to reply, “I knew you were stupid…but so much?”

Last year, Loffredo revealed that he had surgery in Mexico to cut off his two fingers so that his hand looks like a claw.

Graphics and video footage showed Loffredo lying on an operating table surrounded by surgeons as he raised his hand to gaze in awe at his new ‘claw’.

Loffredo revealed that he is preparing to remove two fingers from his right hand as well so he can have matching ‘claws’.

He wrote on Instagram: “On the other side of the world to continue my project, the procedure is going well, another dream that just came true. Thank you for your great work, thank you Mexico from my heart. 34 percent load.’

Loffredo’s controversial body-modification transformation sparked praise — and dismay — among his Instagram followers.

One wrote: ‘Oh my god, you did it. I didn’t believe it but it’s true. I hope your body will adapt.’

Others were less supportive, as one user wrote: “Outrageous disrespect for those who are unfortunate to have lost limbs and seek ways to function as the human body should.”

Another wrote: ‘You’ll regret this 100 percent in the end.’

One user said: ‘This is disturbing and fascinating at the same time. I don’t think I could do this, but I’m rooting for you that you’ve made your dream come true.’

The final transformative procedure comes after Loffredo had his nose and upper lip removed. He later confessed that he now struggles to speak.

His nose was removed in Spain last year because the procedure is illegal in France.

In addition to piercings and tattoos, body modifications that cause injury are illegal in many European countries.

As such, Loffredo didn’t specify exactly where, when or by whom his nose and upper lip were removed when he spoke about the procedures in a live question and answer session on Instagram.

In a previous Instagram post discussing his nasal removal, Loffredo thanked an account called @oscarmarquezbodymod for “drawing” his life.

He wrote at the time: “Now I can walk with my head held high thanks to you I am proud of what we have done together.”

Loffredo admitted he’s struggled to speak since having his upper lip removed, but this doesn’t seem to have dampened his enthusiasm for body modification.

He said he dreamed of completely removing his skin and replacing it with metal and named his arms, legs and fingers, along with the back of his head, as the next parts of his body he wants to have modified.

Loffredo told the French newspaper Midi Libre in 2017 that he was “passionate about mutations and transformations of the human body” from an early age.

Working as a security guard in his twenties, he realized he wasn’t living the way he wanted.

“I stopped everything when I was 24 and left for Australia,” says Loffredo, who is now based in Montpellier, France, according to his Instagram.

‘It has become normal, even unconsciously, to constantly think about my plans [for body modification] for the next few months,” The Mirror reported Loffredo.

The striking-looking person said he loved “putting in the shoes of a scary character.”

“I often settle down and play a part, especially in the dark streets at night,” he said.

‘I examine the contrast between the role I play and myself.’