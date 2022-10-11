Tasmanian woman who suffocated her mother has appealed sentence

<!–

A West Australian woman who murdered her 71-year-old mother in Tasmania by suffocating her with a pillow has claimed her 23-year jail sentence is too high, partly because of an ‘oppressive’ police interview.

Natalie Maher, 49, was found guilty last year of the October 2019 murder of Veronica Corstorphine, whose decomposed body was found in her bed at home nearly a month after she died.

Maher transferred about $12,000 from Corstorphine’s bank account to his own after the killing and fled Tasmania to WA with other items belonging to her mother, including jewellery.

Maher had started living with his mother in the northern city of Launceston about two months earlier before ‘long-standing tensions’ came to a head in the days before the murder.

Veronica Corstorphine (pictured), 71, suffocated in her Tasmanian home with a jury finding her own daughter was responsible

Maher’s appeal against the severity of the sentence, which includes a non-parole period of 13 years, was heard in Tasmania’s Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

Her lawyer, Kim Baumeler, argued that a taped police interview with Maher in WA after her arrest should not have been included in evidence at trial.

Ms Baumeler described the officer’s interview technique as oppressive and said he constantly undermined Maher’s right to remain silent.

“The other factor that can be seen as oppressive is the threats to show (photos of) the deceased mother in decomposition,” Ms Baumeler said.

Natalie Maher, 48, was sentenced to 23 years in the Tasmanian Supreme Court (pictured)

The lengthy interview, which was played in court, showed Maher regularly answered “no comment” to questions related to the investigation.

Her daughter also had Mrs Corstorphine’s (pictured) finances sorted out

At one point, when the officer said she was in a ‘world of hurt’, Maher replied: ‘I don’t know what to tell you except what I’ve told you.’

Attorney for the state John Ransom agreed that part of the interview was “over the top” but said Maher remained relatively composed given the subject matter.

‘She was able to maintain denials of a lot of evidence. She didn’t seem to misunderstand, he said.

“The general behavior and demeanor of the police officer… was within the reasonableness premise.

‘(Maher) knew about her ability to say ‘no comment’ to any question.’

Maher also contends that there was an error of law in allowing opinion evidence from state forensic pathologist Dr. Donald Ritchie to be heard during the trial.

The three-judge Criminal Appeal Panel will issue their decision at a later date.

Sentencing last November, Judge Robert Pearce said Maher committed the crime “through a loss of self-control or passion, perhaps fueled by the consumption of alcohol”.