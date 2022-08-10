Tasmanian woman in her 70s dies after waiting NINE hours in hospital bed in Launceston

<!–

A woman has died after waiting nine hours for a bed at Launceston General Hospital.

The woman in her 70s was taken to hospital by ambulance Friday night but died around 9am on Saturday after being admitted to the emergency room, the union representing Tasmanian paramedics said.

She was unable to receive appropriate care in what was a dire situation for the patient, her family and paramedics, said Health and Community Services Union industrial manager Robbie Moore.

“I don’t think a Tasmanian would be happy to hear that a person, an elderly Tasmanian, can’t get a hospital bed if they need one,” Mr Moore told AAP.

“It is a reasonable expectation that we have access to our health system. The government should be absolutely ashamed of letting it get to this point.’

The Tasmanian health department told the ABC that a formal investigation into the woman’s death was underway.

AAP has contacted the department for comment.

The Tasmanian Greens said the woman’s death showed how badly the state hospitals are suffering.

“The lives of Tasmanians depend on the action of the Liberals,” the party’s health spokesman Rosalie Woodruff said in a statement.

Mr Moore said ramping up ambulances is an ongoing problem for the island nation, with Tasmanians not receiving appropriate care and paramedics unable to respond to urgent tasks because they are trapped in hospitals.

The state government should immediately open more hospital beds, he said.

“In the longer term, the idea is that they will negotiate wages and benefits with all of their staff,” Moore said.

“We need them to pay competitive wages with the mainland to ensure we have enough staff to provide the health services Tasmanians need.”

Meanwhile, the Tasmanian branch of the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation will continue its strike on Wednesday over pay and working conditions.

Prime Minister and Health Secretary Jeremy Rockliff offered a deal to the union last week in an attempt to stop the strike, but union members voted to continue the action.

“While the offer offers positive measures for the medium to longer term, the main concern of members is that it does not provide immediate tangible solutions,” said Tasmanian federation secretary Emily Shepherd.