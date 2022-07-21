Tasmanian truckie Michael O’Neill went to Ukraine to take on the Russians and was killed in action

An Australian truck driver told his family that he had gone to Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid but had secretly joined the Foreign Legion to fight against Russia before he was killed in a mortar explosion.

Michael O’Neill, 47, from Tasmania returned from living in the Philippines for a short time and drove trucks in WA to pay off debts when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Less than a month later, the father-of-three and ‘larrikin’ would train at the Yavoriv military base in the eastern Ukrainian city of Lviv and nearly three months later until the day he was to be killed at the front on May 25.

From a bunker in the Ukrainian village of Molodova, Mr. O’Neill was in good spirits when he recorded his latest video message to family and friends in early May, telling them to ‘stay tuned’.

Russian forces had been driven back from Molodova days earlier, but were on the outskirts and shelling the area with artillery.

Mr O’Neill in the video points out that a nearby building that is smoking has just been hit.

‘It’s a river crossing with a bridge, so a stronghold for both sides. Our boys just went to the river to fight,” he explained.

“I’ll be the one to drive them out, possibly with a little damn artillery up my ass.”

“Anyway, boys, war is wonderful.”

On May 24, a day before his death, Mr. O’Neill revealed to a Ukrainian film crew how he had entered the country and joined the Foreign Legion. the Australian.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on foreigners to join his country’s resistance as war broke out, with officials saying more than 20,000 from dozens of countries had arrived within two weeks.

To get to Ukraine, O’Neill had flown to Germany, where he was unable to leave the airport as the situation unfolded.

“I met a Ukrainian while we were being held at the airport and he said, ‘Well, I have an idea – we can fly to the UK.

“We flew to the UK the next morning and then he bought me a ticket to come to Ukraine.”

He had told his family at home, including his three children, mother, siblings, and cousins, that he wanted to provide humanitarian aid.

But he immediately joined Ukraine’s military effort and trained at the Yavoriv base in Lviv, despite having no previous combat experience.

“They’re bullies. I just fell in love with the Ukrainian spirit,” he told the film crew about why he had joined.

“The Russians are killing innocent people, attacking villages and not targeting military operations.”

The Yavoriv facility was bombed by the Russians on March 13 in a particularly ruthless attack.

The Ukrainians retreated to the northeast town of Rivne and many of the foreign fighters left, but Mr O’Neill stayed.

The Ukrainians took advantage of his driver skills and he was also posted to his battalion’s medical unit.

Fellow legionaries, some from Australia and the US, nicknamed him ‘Taz’ for Tasmania and he quickly gained a reputation as a lovable larrikin.

In May, his battalion was in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, which was heavily attacked and continues to be attacked.

O’Neill was on patrol near the military base in Ternova, just a few miles from the Russian border, when he was hit.

Armed with hand-held Javelin missiles, they were searching for tanks to support nearby Ukrainian units when they were heavily shelled by Russian mortars.

A piece of mortar hit Mr. O’Neill in the stomach.

“There were penetrating shrapnel hitting major blood vessels, but there was also the shock wave effect of the actual explosion, which caused significant damage to internal organs due to the sheer force of the blast and its proximity to it,” a US legionnaire told the paper.

He said Mr O’Neill died “with people on either side of him holding his hand and a former US Marine rocking his head.”

Mr O’Neill’s sister shared a heartbreaking tribute to her ‘larrikin’ brother on Facebook.

“He died in Ukraine while helping with humanitarian aid,” she said.

“Always looking for a good cause, he went to Ukraine to drive trucks to help civilians flee the country.

“He then helped the wounded and wounded drive from the front line. Unfortunately with a sad ending.’

In a later interview with the Mercury she said his brother was a “warrior” with a passion for helping those in need.

“He heard that women and children were struggling to leave the country,” she said.

“As an experienced truck driver, he felt his services could be used by driving trucks that helped people leave the country.

“The family is very upset, he sent daily messages from Ukraine to the whole family and his children.”

His mother Elizabeth Rickards said she suspected he had joined the fighting after traveling to the country.

“He volunteered to help and if you knew him, he wouldn’t have been happy if he wasn’t fully involved,” she said.