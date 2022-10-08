Tasmanian Rodney James Bessell, 64, procured pre-teen Filipino kids over SKYPE through their MUM

<!–

A father-of-three has admitted he paid a Filipino mother to pimp his young children online so he could watch them being abused while performing a sexual act on himself.

Rodney James Bessell, 64, paid about $100 for Skype shows in September 2019, the Supreme Court in Burnie, Tasmania, heard on Thursday.

And the dirty abuse only ended when his horrified wife found out.

The darts champion’s sordid secret life began when he made an online acquaintance with a woman from the Philippines.

He met the mother through this woman who arranged for the children to be abused to her satisfaction via Skype.

The young girls were around 12 years old at the time.

Bessell asked one of the women if the children ‘enjoyed touching each other’ and if they ‘like to see his’ genitals, Mercury reported.

He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of encouraging the procurement of a child to engage in sexual activity, engaging in a sexual act with a child (other than sexual intercourse), causing the transmission of child abuse material and possession of child abuse material.

Bessell’s defense attorney Greg Richardson asked Judge Tamara Jago if she would consider giving his client a suspended prison sentence.

But Crown prosecutor Krista Breckweg rejected the suggestion.

“He knew these children were effectively being pimped out by their mother and only stopped his behavior because his wife found out,” she told the court.

Richardson also said Bessell had paid for his crimes and was unable to live in Tasmania because of the embarrassment.

He also said he was now unemployed.

The miner had owned a jewelery and trophy shop in Burnie and was the Australian Darts Team Captain until 2019.

Richardson also said that Bessell was not part of a child pornography ring and that none of the online victims were penetrated.

But Ms Breckweg told the court Bessell knew the victims were under 16 and had set up an online money transfer account to pay for the services.

She added that he had asked specifically for young children and said it was ‘more delicious’ if they were virgins.

The maximum sentence for encouraging the procurement of a child to engage in sexual activity was 20 years in prison, the court heard.

Bessell will be sentenced on October 21.