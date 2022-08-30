Tasmanian man who dismembered his friend after ‘execution-style’ killing fails in sentence appeal

<!–

A young Tasmanian man who killed his friend over a suspected drug dispute and disposed of his body in a suburban garbage can has failed to get his jail term reduced.

Jack Harrison Vincent Sadler was 26 when he covered the room of his Launceston home with plastic in August 2018 and shot Jake Anderson-Brettner three times with a pistol.

Sadler used an ax to dismember the body and left the torso in a forest near a highway and other parts in bins to be picked up the next day.

Sadler (pictured, left with his ex-girlfriend, Gemma Clark) used an ax to dismember the body, leaving the torso in a highway forest and other parts in bins to be picked up the next day

Justice Pearce said it was “highly likely” that a disagreement between the couple arose from mutual dealings with illegal drugs (pictured, murder victim Jake Anderson-Brettner)

The highway near the woods where Mr. Anderson-Brettner’s torso was dumped (pictured)

Sadler’s appeal against the length of the sentence and non-parole was dismissed Tuesday by the Tasmania’s Court of Criminal Appeal, with a panel of three judges ruling that it was not clearly exaggerated (pictured, Sadler with his girlfriend Gemma Clark at the time)

Sadler was found guilty in 2021 after a lengthy trial and sentenced to 32 years behind bars with a non-parole period of 20 years.

Judge Robert Pearce described the murder as “cold-blooded” and “execution-style,” noting that Mr. Anderson-Brettner was shot despite pleas for mercy when he realized his fate.

Sadler’s appeal against the length of the sentence and non-parole was dismissed Tuesday by the Tasmania’s Court of Criminal Appeal, with a panel of three judges ruling that it was not clearly exaggerated.

The day before the murder, a friend bought Sadler bleach, firelighters, disposable gloves, disposable overalls, goggles, a saw, cling film and reusable bags.

They also bought vinegar, cayenne pepper and chili powder which was used to disguise the smell of the body parts.

Sadler, who has been manufacturing and selling MDMA in large quantities since 2014, initially lied to police about Mr. Anderson-Brettner’s presence in his home.

After the murder, the house was cleaned with bleach and pieces of carpet, curtains and other material were burned in a wood stove.

‘(This was) a crime in a very serious category of murder. Mr. Anderson-Brettner was not only deliberately murdered in a calculated and brutal manner, but his body was subsequently subjected to gross humiliation,” Judge Pearce said in sentencing comments.

Justice Pearce said it was “highly likely” that a disagreement between the couple stemmed from mutual dealings with illegal drugs.