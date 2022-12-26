Tasmanian family devastated at Christmas after house burned down when GoFundMe started

A Tasmanian family of eight watched their home burn down on Christmas morning

A Tasmanian family of eight is facing the “overwhelming” loss of their home and possessions after a fire on Christmas morning.

Multiple fire crews were called to the property in Lower Barrington, in the northwestern part of the state, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday.

The Tasmanian Fire Service said the house was well alight when crews arrived and the main fire was extinguished by 12:55pm with everyone living there accounted for.

A Tasmanian family returned to their home lit up on Christmas morning in Lower Barrington in the north east states, all family members accounted for (pictured family returning home)

“The cause was deemed to be accidental and damage was estimated at $300,000,” a fire service spokesman said.

A relative organized an online fundraiser via the GoFundMe website with the goal of raising $10,000 to help alleviate the “devastating loss” suffered by the parents and their five-year-old and five teenage children.

“Luckily (the family) had already left the house to come to the Christmas lunch, so no one was hurt,” the fundraiser organizer said.

‘The results of this fire are catastrophic, the entire house is ruined and the house is completely uninhabitable. However, it could have been much worse and we are so grateful that the family and pets are safe.

“Every item in the house has been destroyed, and with six children, two dogs and two cats, the cost and effort to replace necessities is overwhelming.”

Damage to home and belongings is estimated at around $300,000, a GoFundMe has raised more than $9000 of its $10,000 goal since it began Sunday (pictured inside burned home)

after posting the fundraiser On Sunday, the organizer said she was “honestly surprised by how kind everyone was” after online donors pledged more than $8,800 in the space of 20 hours, including one anonymous donor who pledged $1,000.

“I just wanted to say a supportive community and everyone is taking such great care of the family,” the organizer stated.

The Sheffield Fire Brigade, which responded to the house fire, also opened its station on Monday so people could donate physical goods to help the family.