Tasmania police bust huge MDMA Christmas party drugs haul in Hobart hotel

It was more ‘molly’ than holly when a huge Christmas stockpile of MDMA pills in a range of fairytale light colors for the holiday season was seized in a police raid.
The huge loot of more than 11,000 MDMA pills – a form of illegal ecstasy known as molly in drug slang – was allegedly discovered in a hotel room in Hobart.
The apparently home-pressed pills were packaged in a Pride-esque rainbow of bright party colors, with detectives estimating the street value at more than $400,000.
The loot was discovered on Wednesday by Tasmanian uniformed police, who also reportedly seized drug manufacturing equipment.
A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with a range of crimes, including trafficking a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled drug for sale, possession of a controlled plant or products thereof, possession of an object containing used for administering controlled drugs and destroying property. .
The man has been arrested and will appear before Hobart Magistrates Court on Thursday.
A police spokesperson added: “If anyone has any information relating to the distribution of illegal drugs, they are encouraged to contact the police or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”
