Tasmania pilot whales stranded: Only 35 whales left out of 230 as rescuers race to bring them to sea

A desperate rescue mission has been launched to rescue the remaining 35 pilot whales after a total of 230 were stranded in a mass beaching off Tasmania’s west coast.

Marine conservationists are now racing against time to return the whales to the sea after hundreds were stranded on Ocean Beach near Macquarie Harbour, south of Strahan, on Wednesday.

Some were also stranded on a sandy expanse in Macquarie Harbour, south of the city.

Poignant photos show the lifeless corpses of many pilot whales that could not be saved.

Rescuers have since worked tirelessly to wrap the surviving whales in sheets and pour buckets of water over them to keep them wet.

Brendon Clark, Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service regional operations manager, said teams had been working to reposition the whales.

“The primary focus this morning will be on rescuing and releasing those animals,” he told reporters on Thursday morning.

“Unfortunately, we have a high death rate on this particular stranding.”

Mr Clark said the exposed conditions at Ocean Beach contributed to the high death rate.

Thursday morning there was a gathering of about 50 people where the animals were assessed and tasks were delegated.

“We are aware that some of them will re-dock themselves, so we will be keeping an eye on that,” said Mr Clark.

New methods are being tried to return the whales to the sea

The delicacy of the rescue mission is compounded by the fact that the whales are simply “dead weight” on the sand.

Mr Clark said a new method of returning the whales to the sea is being tried, using heavy equipment and machinery.

Tom Mountney of Petuna Aquaculture said volunteers had helped authorities care for the beached whales.

‘From [Thursday] we will use our ships to get the whales into the water and try to get them several hundred yards offshore,” he told the ABC.

Volunteers assisted in the delicate rescue mission

Mr Mountney added that the whales had ‘growl’ and ‘squeak’ as rescuers worked to keep them alive.

The stranding is the second in a matter of days after 14 dead sperm whales washed up on King Island on Monday.

Changes in weather and water temperatures have been cited as possible causes for the strandings.

Wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon said more deaths were unfortunately inevitable.

“Inevitably we will lose a few more. They’ve been in jail for over 24 hours. They are in a very exposed stressful location,” Dr. Carlyon told ABC News.

It comes two years after the worst whale stranding in the country’s history occurred at the same location.

About 470 pilot whales were found on the beach at Macquarie Harbor and at least 380 died.

The search was initially launched after 270 whales were spotted in shallow water.

Rescuers were hampered by the extremely cold temperatures and rain.

The second stranding has upset the Tasmanian city.

Experts say the beached whales are from the same group.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania confirmed that a team from the Marine Conservation Program was on its way to the area with whale rescue equipment.

They will work with Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service officers and the Tasmanian Police.

Wildlife biologists and a veterinarian are still investigating how the pod ran aground — with theories ranging from warmer temperatures to seismicity in the area.

The animals’ echolocation navigation may also have been thrown off by the shallows and sandbanks.

Beached whales usually die from dehydration.

The animals have a very thick layer of blubber that keeps them warm at deep sea temperatures, but causes them to quickly overheat at the surface.

A beached whale can also be crushed by its own weight, without water acting as a support, or else, if they are stranded in deep water, they can drown if their blowholes are covered.

Mass strandings of whales are relatively common in Tasmania.