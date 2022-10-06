Tasmania man diagnosed with dementia and forced into nursing home after the death of his wife

He revealed that he ‘lost his life’ when he was hit with a shock diagnosis from a doctor

The man was assessed and abducted without his consent after his wife passed away

It happens when an elderly man claims he was kept against his will in a dementia ward

Tasmanian ‘guardianship’ powers are under the control of the state government

An elderly Australian man has claimed he was unknowingly diagnosed with dementia and kept in a care home against his will while grieving the death of his wife, as advocates slam the guardianship system that can force anyone into care.

The Tasmanian man, who cannot legally be identified, had often visited his wife at another nursing home in Hobart before she passed away when a shock diagnosis completely changed his daily life.

During a visit with his wife to the geriatrician, the man was unknowingly exposed to an assessment at the same time as his wife was looked after.

The doctor decided he had dementia.

The assessment was just the first phase of a long and traumatic ordeal.

The man himself never saw the results of the geriatrician’s assessment, but shortly after his wife’s death was taken from his own nursing home to a dementia wing.

“But one nurse, I asked her specifically, ‘Why am I here, what are you locking me up for?’ And she said, ‘You have dementia, you’re mad and you stay where you are,'” he told the ABC .

A Tasmanian man (pictured), who cannot be legally identified, was given a non-consensual assessment by his wife’s geriatrics before being forced into care against his will when his wife died

The man found that his driver’s license had also been canceled and he was not allowed to leave the aged care facility.

‘I had no life. Can you imagine that everything has been taken from you and you are still grieving for your wife?’ he said before breaking down in tears.

The man spent months in the nursing home before finally being transferred to another institution after a difficult and time-consuming process.

Advocacy Tasmania’s Leanne Groombridge (pictured) said the state’s guardianship laws need to be relaxed after her group helped the man by fighting for his release and getting him moved to another facility

Advocacy Tasmania spokeswoman Leanne Groombridge said cases like this were all too common.

“We get cases like this day in and day out. We see Tasmanians suffering and it’s not on and it has to stop, she said.

The ABC reported that the unnamed nursing home and the Tasmanian Justice Department have refused to comment on the case.

The Tasmanian State Government is actively planning reforms to the guardianship system.

The Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal can place any person under emergency guardianship orders, facilities can make applications to the tribunal when they believe someone has lost the capacity to make their own decisions.