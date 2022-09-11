Tasmania farmer receives his 100th birthday letter from Queen Elizabeth early after her death

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian celebrating his 100th birthday this month was thrilled to find that his letter from the Queen had arrived early after learning of her death.

Tasmanian man Lloyd Badcock, 99, and his 75-year-old wife Barbara, who turned 95 on September 24, were overjoyed when they received a letter from The Queen congratulating Mr Badcock on his 100th birthday.

Mr Badcock’s birthday is still a few weeks away and he said he was afraid he had missed Her Majesty’s letter after she died on Thursday.

Lloyd Badcock (pictured with his wife of 75, Barbara) was shocked when he received his 100th birthday letter from Queen Elizabeth II after her death

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8 surrounded by family at her home in Balmoral, her funeral will take place on September 19

“My birthday isn’t until September 25 and I didn’t really want a card from Charles,” he told the… Mercury.

The Queen’s death begins the reign of King Charles III, so future centenarians will receive a letter from him instead.

“I was very sad to hear the news that the Queen had passed away, but I was very happy when her card arrived earlier than I expected and on this important day,” Mr Badcock said.

“I feel very privileged.”

Grieving people around the world have left flowers, photos and letters at makeshift memorials (photo, flowers outside the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh)

The 75-year-old couple still live independently in their home in Devonport, on Tasmania’s north coast, after spending their working life in Forth farming.

Her Majesty died surrounded by family at her home in Balmoral, Scotland on the afternoon of September 8.

Her death caused an outpouring of grief around the world with people leaving flowers, photos and letters at makeshift memorials.

Her funeral will take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey.