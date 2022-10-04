Tasmania can be challenging as batting finds consistency both at home and away
Captain Jordan silk
Coach Jeff Vaughan
R=Rookie, CA=Australia contract
Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Iain Carlisle, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis (R), Jarrod Freeman (R), Mitch Owen (R), Nivethan Radhakrishnan (R) In Nick Davis, Billy Stanlake | Out Tim Paine
The fact that Tim Paine was not offered a contract was one of the main talking points of the winter, but after training with the Tasmania squad for the past two months as an uncontracted player, he has been included in the first Sheffield Shield-up. plow. Billy Stanlake has moved south from Queensland to try and restart his career after a series of back injuries. He is still recovering from his latest stress fracture and will not be available until after the BBL and will only play white ball cricket this summer.
Tasmania played excellent cricket last summer, beating eventual Shield winners Western Australia twice, both at home and away. But two narrow defeats late in the season against New South Wales in Sydney and Victoria in Melbourne cost them a spot in the final. On both occasions, their at bat disappointed them in low-scoring cases. Tasmania has discovered a new opening duo with Tim Ward and Caleb Jewell making a good combination. The corollary was that Jordan Silk’s move into the mid-range proved to be a masterstroke as he had an excellent season averaging 57.11 a century and three fifties, having been relieved of the arduous task of playing week in week out against the new to play ball in Bellerive. from. Tasmania’s bowling was not as strong as in previous years, with none of the quicks managing to take 20 wickets, while the ever-reliable Jackson Bird played just three matches and Riley Meredith just two, with Peter Siddle (19 wickets) taking the heavy lifting while Sam Rainbird produced a record 13 wicket haul against Queensland.
Ben McDermott has begun to establish himself as one of Australia’s next generation of white ball players, having scored an ODI century breakthrough in Pakistan earlier this year. The next stage of his development is producing big scores in long form cricket. He was left out of the Australia A tour to Sri Lanka purely because he was seen by the selectors as further down the red ball pecking order. He has been incredibly consistent in hitting 50 in first-class cricket, passing 50 ten times in his last 28 innings, but only converted one of those scores into three figures. His coach Jeff Vaughan believes the big scores will come.
“He’s been very consistent,” Vaughan told ESPNcricinfo. “It’s one area he’s working on is to make big scores and that’s in all forms of the game. He made hundreds in T20s domestically last year and has had some success in both 50-over and red ball cricket. We are very excited about what the future holds for him. And we certainly see him as someone who can represent Australia in all three formats.”
Matthew Wade will be away with Australia’s T20 side for the first part of the season, but will be available once the World Cup is completed in mid-November. Nathan Ellis could be in an out depending on whether he’s needed as an injury replacement for the World Cup. McDermott remains on Australia’s ODI radar and could potentially get a run in a three-game ODI series against England in November if some of the test stars are rested. Riley Meredith may also shoot into the frame for that series as it is likely that Australia’s leading fast bowlers will be cast.