Tasmania can be challenging as batting finds consistency both at home and away

Tasmania played excellent cricket last summer, beating eventual Shield winners Western Australia twice, both at home and away. But two narrow defeats late in the season against New South Wales in Sydney and Victoria in Melbourne cost them a spot in the final. On both occasions, their at bat disappointed them in low-scoring cases. Tasmania has discovered a new opening duo with Tim Ward and Caleb Jewell making a good combination. The corollary was that Jordan Silk’s move into the mid-range proved to be a masterstroke as he had an excellent season averaging 57.11 a century and three fifties, having been relieved of the arduous task of playing week in week out against the new to play ball in Bellerive. from. Tasmania’s bowling was not as strong as in previous years, with none of the quicks managing to take 20 wickets, while the ever-reliable Jackson Bird played just three matches and Riley Meredith just two, with Peter Siddle (19 wickets) taking the heavy lifting while Sam Rainbird produced a record 13 wicket haul against Queensland.