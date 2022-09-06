Tasman Sea rescue: Two men are stranded after severe weather damages their sail boat

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two elderly men have been stranded for more than a day in the Tasman Sea after severe weather damaged their sailboat.

The two New Zealand men, in their 70s, warned the Australian Maritime Safety Authority at 3 a.m. on Monday that they had encountered difficulties due to the poor conditions.

Two hours later, the men released a distress beacon after rough seas damaged their ship’s steering and it began to take in significant amounts of water.

AMSA thermal vision shows the 14.2-meter sailing vessel floating in the Tasman, with its elderly passengers now waiting more than 36 hours for help.

The boat is currently located approximately 350 kilometers east of Lord Howe Island, between mainland Australia and New Zealand’s North Island.

NSW police deployed their lifeboat ‘Nemesis’ and two other merchant vehicles, which are late Tuesday trying to locate the men.

In a statement, AMSA confirmed they were still looking for the boat.

“The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is coordinating the rescue of two New Zealand crew members from a 14.2-metre sailing vessel currently 164 nautical miles (305 km) east of Lord Howe Island in the Tasman Sea,” the statement said. .

‘AMSA has responded’ [with] his Melbourne-based challenger rescue plane along with multiple Royal Australian Air Force planes hovering over his head since yesterday.”

The Marine Rescue on Lord Howe Island is also on standby.

There were weather warnings for the area, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning Sunday of a deep low-pressure system.

The system was located 150 miles (250 km) northwest of Lord Howe Island, and experts said it would bring strong southerly winds.