Taskin Ahmed out of Bangladesh's first ODI against India. Tamim Iqbal in doubt
Taskin Ahmed out of Bangladesh’s first ODI against India. Tamim Iqbal in doubt

Taskin suffered the injury during a BCL match on November 20, for which he received an injection of painkillers in recent days. He has emerged as the bowling attack leader in the last 12 months after making a great comeback to international cricket. But earlier this year, he was out for several months with a shoulder injury. He suffered the back injury during a BCL match on November 20.
