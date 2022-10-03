Task force urges safety improvements for stretch limos

ALBANY, NY (AP) — Stretch limousines, such as those involved in a 2018 wreck that killed 20 people, must be fitted with side-impact protection equipment and taken off the road if they are more than 10 years old, according to a New De task force van York met to study safety issues with the oversized vehicles.

The report, filed Friday with the state’s governor and legislature, also recommended that limousine drivers receive more training and that passengers receive a pre-trip safety demonstration, such as people boarding airplanes, showing how to wear seat belts. must use and escape from a vehicle after a Collision.

Kathy Hochul’s government plans to take “quick action” to implement the recommendations, its spokesman, Will Burns, said.

State officials convened the task force to study oversized limousines in the wake of the deadliest U.S. transportation accident in 13 years.

On October 6, 2018, a Ford Excursion SUV, which had been converted into a stretch limousine, drove with a group of friends to a birthday party on a hillside and drove into a trench in Schoharie, New York. The driver and 17 passengers were killed, along with two pedestrians.

State authorities said the limousine had braking problems and passengers should not have been allowed to drive it. The National Transportation Safety Board report released saying that while the owner’s “great disregard for safety” likely caused the brake failure, ineffective state oversight also played a role.

The driver of the limousine was able to keep the vehicle on the road even after it repeatedly failed safety inspections.

Legislators and the then government. Andrew Cuomo approved a package of limousine safety legislation, but the task force was convened to study other possible changes. One of the task force’s new recommendations was that stretch limousines should be retired from service after 350,000 miles.

David Brown, owner of the Albany-based limousine service Premiere Transportation and one of 11 members of the task force, said his “biggest takeaway” from the report was a recommendation for better communication between government agencies responsible for maintaining the safety of vehicles. commercial vehicles.

Maysoon Khan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a national, not-for-profit service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on classified issues. Follow Maysoon Khan on Twitter.

