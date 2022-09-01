Tash Peterson Sydney PETA protest: Notorious activist lies nearly naked in human-sized MEAT TRAY

It comes after Ms Peterson wore only a G-string in a Louis Vuitton store in Melbourne

The ‘vile’ animal rights protest in Sydney’s busy Pitt St Mall has been criticized

Mrs. Peterson, infamous for her daring activism, lied half-naked in a ‘meat bowl’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Notorious vegan activist Tash Peterson has taken part in a disturbing protest, posing as a piece of meat.

The Melbourne-based full-time animal rights activist, along with two other actors, slipped into a ‘human-sized meat platter’ in Sydney’s busy Pitt Street Mall.

The demonstration was intended to make pedestrians think twice about eating meat.

Working with the international animal rights organization PETA, Ms. Peterson lay naked in a cardboard box covered in fake blood and sealed with a clear piece of plastic to mimic raw meat packaging.

Notorious vegan activist Tash Peterson (pictured) in PETA-led graphic protest

Peterson slipped into a ‘human-sized meat dish’ along with two other actors in Sydney

“People need to realize that while other animals may look different to us, they’re the same in all the ways that really matter, and it’s time to make the connection and go vegan,” said PETA Senior Communications and Partnerships Manager Emily Rice. .

A Twitter user shared an image of the protest going on around 11 a.m. calling it “bad” and “totally unhinged.”

The 28-year-old shocked onlookers two weeks ago when she paraded through a luxury Melbourne boutique in her underwear alone.

The stunt was to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her “most powerful protest,” in which she smeared herself in blood and walked back into the Louis Vuitton store naked.

The Pitt St Mall demonstration was designed to make people think twice about eating meat

Peterson protested at a Louis Vuitton store in Melbourne earlier this month. Photo: Facebook

Ms. Peterson soaked her nearly naked body and shop steps in red liquid as she preached to her stunned audience.

Louis Vuitton kills cows, sheep, goats, crocodiles, snakes, foxes, minks, ducks and geese. They’re killing baby lambs and turning their skins into leather jackets,” she yelled.

“Louis Vuitton has blood on their hands and so will you if you’re not vegan. The fur, leather, wool, down, scales and silk industries abuse, torture and kill animals.

Mrs. Peterson was eventually approached by security guards who asked her to leave the store.

The activist is known to attract attention by wearing little to no clothes during her protests

Peterson pictured in a protest against Nike posted on her Instagram profile

The 28-year-old has been known to grab the public eye while wearing little to no clothing and being drenched in fake blood in an effort to shock people into avoiding animal products.

She revealed on her OnlyFans account that she had never worn lingerie until last year and only started the account to help her become a full-time rights activist.

Some of her other stunts included holding a fake severed pig’s head that had been doused in blood outside a Melbourne butcher, receiving a barrage of verbal abuse from a small business owner.

In June she went to Bourke St Mall, again with Mrs Ferrario, wearing nothing but nude panties, nipple covers and a stuffed toy that looked like a baby lamb covered in blood.

Ms Peterson and her partner Jack Higgs recently made the move from Western Australia in June after she was banned from all licensed venues following one of her controversial protests.

She announced the move on her Instagram, saying she was “getting the f**k out of WA”.