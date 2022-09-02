Tash Peterson: Hit Aussie movie that turned nation’s most notorious vegan activist off meat

Australia’s most notorious vegan activist, Tash Peterson, has revealed the point at which she was put off meat when she was just three years old — but she didn’t stop it for good until 20 years later.

The Only Fans star is known for her ‘can’t look away’ protests, which include holding a severed pig’s head in front of a butcher and walking topless, covered in blood, into a Louis Vuitton boutique.

But childhood photos of a six-year-old with blue eyes and her brown hair in pigtails reveal a young girl who is far removed from the attention-grabbing activist she has become today.

The 28-year-old said she was deterred from eating meat when she saw the popular 1995 Australian film Babe, about an orphaned farm pig who wants to do the work of a sheepdog.

“When I was a kid, I didn’t care at all about being around other people,” she said.

Vegan activist Tash Peterson (pictured) in PETA-led graphic protest on Thursday

Ms. Peterson has always loved animals, but didn’t become vegan until she was 23. Photo: Delivered

On Thursday, the protester lay down in a human-sized meat platter in Sydney’s busy Pitt Street Mall, nearly naked, covered in blood and wrapped in plastic like a piece of meat in her latest animal rights protest.

“It was strange, I just lay there in silence,” Mrs. Peterson said.

A typical Ms. Peterson protest will often lead to a barrage of aggressive threats and sometimes violence.

The full-time activist said she “didn’t care” about interacting with people as a child. Image: Included

She was raised to eat meat and made the decision to become vegan at the age of 23. Photo: Delivered

“The moment I’m more disruptive — entering a supermarket or restaurant — I often have to deal with much more aggressive reactions from the public,” she said.

“I have been attacked by men several times, including very severe attacks where it caused bruising in my groin area.

“People have walked by and called me a whore.”

Mrs Peterson pictured during her protest in Sydney’s busy Pitt St Mall on Thursday

She said that despite reporting the attacks to the police, no one has ever been charged.

Growing up in Perth, the 28-year-old said she’s always had a “special bond” with animals, but only made the life-changing decision to go vegan five years ago.

She remembers watching three-year-old Babe in front of the TV and telling her parents that she didn’t want to eat meat anymore.

Once a ‘tomboy’, she has told her Only Fans followers that she only wore lingerie for the first time last year. Image: Included

Mrs. Peterson (left) now regularly protests on busy streets wearing only lingerie. Photo: Instagram

“Unfortunately, they just didn’t know any better and told you to eat them,” she said.

Ms. Peterson said that after watching the 2016 documentary Food Choices, she went from watching the 2016 documentary Food Choices from not understanding what being vegan actually meant to becoming vegan.

“I just never thought about it that way,” she said.

Her mother switched to veganism six months later, but her father and brother are still meat eaters.

Ms Peterson slipped into a ‘human-sized meat dish’ along with two others in Sydney on Thursday

She protested at a Louis Vuitton store in Melbourne earlier this month. Photo: Facebook

“I still have a close relationship with all my family members, but it has certainly been difficult for me,” she said.

Ms. Peterson has claimed to make $40,000 a month from her OnlyFans account, which she opened last year to fund her dream of devoting all her energies to animal activism.

Thursday’s protest sparked shocked reactions online. A passerby on Twitter called it “despicable,” “unhinged” and “does less than nothing for animal welfare.”

“I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t feel like it was doing something,” said Mrs. Peterson.

When asked if she thought the graphic nature of her protests was going too far, Ms. Peterson simply said that was the intent.

“The message has to be confrontational because that’s exactly what animals are exposed to,” she said.

“I have never seen a worried or scared child during my protests.

“Those are often the most mature.”

Ms Peterson said she was deterred from eating meat when watching the 1995 Australian film Babe (pictured)

A butcher shop employee yells at Tash Peterson to leave during one of her confrontational protests, where she holds a bloodied pig’s head. Photo: Instagram

Ms Peterson, who recently moved to Melbourne after being banned from all licensed locations in WA following one of her protests, said she has no specific future protests planned.

However, she hinted that with the Melbourne Cup in November, she will definitely make a statement.